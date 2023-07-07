Yueqiang He, of Brooklyn, N.Y., was represented by Attorney William I. Abraham

Despite a lengthy investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police Drug Law Enforcement Division that seized more than 2,100 marijuana plants growing inside a Foster Township residence, a district judge dismissed felony drug trafficking offenses against a New York City man on Thursday.

Yueqiang He, 49, of Brooklyn, was arrested by troopers shortly after he drove away from a residence in the 1000 block of Foster Avenue on May 8, when a search warrant was executed at the home.

The house was solely being used to grow and harvest marijuana plants, according to search warrants.

An inventory receipt with the search warrant say troopers found 2,141 marijuana plants, lights and ballasts, filters, charts listing dates of planting and harvesting, notebooks, a laptop computer and a vacuum sealer.

Along with He, Wai Fei Eng, 50, of Brooklyn, was arrested when he left the residence in another vehicle, a Kia, which had frequently been seen at the residence through 2022 and 2023.

Following a preliminary hearing in Luzerne County Central Court, District Judge Ferris Webby dismissed charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia against He upon a demurrer motion by his attorney, William I. Abraham.

“An interesting case but sorely lacking evidence and probable cause against my client from the get go,” Abraham stated.

Search warrants filed in the investigation allege state police received information about the house being utilized to grow marijuana.

One search warrant served at a utility company states a high use of electrical service to the point the electrical meter became damaged resulting in electrical service being terminated to the residence.

After electrical service was turned off, troopers conducting surveillance of the residence noticed a trench, which was eventually filled, and lights turned on despite the utility company indicating electrical service had not been restored.

Troopers discovered the trench was used to run electrical cables to an adjacent structure, which began measuring high use of electrical service, according to the search warrant.

Eng was allegedly observed leaving the Foster Township residence and traveled to a waste transfer/recycling center on Sans Souci Parkway, Hanover Township, where he discarded multiple garbage bags.

Abraham said there was no evidence He was involved in the alleged growing operation.

Eng, through Attorney James W. Barr, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday sending charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia to county court. Eng remains free on $10,000 bail.