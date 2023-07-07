Click here to subscribe today or Login.
HANOVER TWP. — Police in Hanover Township are attempting to identify a man who was allegedly involved in passing fraudulent checks at the M&T Bank branch.
The man is believed to be involved in multiple other check frauds at M&T Bank branches in other municipalities.
Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call Hanover Township police at 570-825-1254.
