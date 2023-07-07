Click here to subscribe today or Login.
HANOVER TWP. — Hanover Township police say they are investigating an abandonment of a dog found by a passing motorist on Friday.
The dog was found in a cage on the side of Front Street, Warrior Run, near Concrete City.
Anyone with information the dog or its owner is asked to call Hanover Township police at 570-825-1254.
Before you move on, we invite you to become a Times Leader Advocate. You'll receive some great benefits, including our Diamond Card with local discounts and deals, access to our E-Edition, a faster, reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more.Click now to support or get more information.