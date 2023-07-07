Police: Kaetzel threatened to ‘kill everyone at the jail when he gets there’

🔊 Listen to this

A Harding man was apprehended in Susquehanna County after he allegedly stabbed a man in the midst of an argument at his residence along Route 92.

Carl Kaetzel, 47, was transported back to Luzerne County and arraigned in West Pittston Friday afternoon after he was caught in a traffic stop initiated by troopers from the Pennsylvania State Police Gibson barracks in New Milford, Susquehanna County.

Kaetzel told arresting officers from the Wyoming Area Regional Police upon his return to their jurisdiction that he was “going to kill everyone at the jail when he gets there,” according to a criminal complaint filed against Kaetzel.

According to the complaint:

Officers from Wyoming Area Regional were dispatched to 2357 Route 92 Highway, Exeter Township, at approximately 10:55 a.m. Friday for a reported stabbing. The caller advised Luzerne County 911 that her grandfather, identified in the complaint as Kaetzel, had “cut” her husband.

The victim was found on scene, suffering from a laceration to his upper left arm and superficial wounds to his left wrist and lower left arm. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The police investigation determined that an argument between Kaetzel and the victim had started on Thursday evening, with Kaetzel allegedly pushing the victim up against the wall and putting him in a headlock.

On Friday morning, the argument continued, with the victim’s wife and small child involved. The victim tried to stop Kaetzel from entering their bedroom, according to the complaint, which caused Kaetzel to begin swinging his cane, striking the victim and his wife.

Kaetzel then produced a knife and began swinging the knife at the victim, striking him and causing the laceration and other wounds, according to the criminal complaint.

He then fled the residence, heading northbound on Route 92 in his vehicle, according to the complaint.

The investigating officers were contacted by state police in Tunkhannock later in the day, reporting that Kaetzel had contacted them about turning himself in, but that he had already driven into Susquehanna County and didn’t want to turn back around.

Kaetzel told troopers that he planned to turn himself in “to the Montrose County Jail,” according to the criminal complaint.

State troopers at Gibson were notified that Kaetzel was traveling into their jurisdiction, and were able to track him down and take him into custody during a traffic stop.

Kaetzel allegedly told one of the Wyoming Area officers when they arrived to transport him back to their police headquarters that he was “going to kill everyone in the jail when he gets there.”

He was arraigned Friday afternoon in front of Magisterial District Judge Joseph Carmody, and charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment and two counts of harassment.

Kaetzel was jailed for lack of $20,000 straight bail. He was remanded to Luzerne County Correctional Facility to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 20.