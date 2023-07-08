🔊 Listen to this

RICE TWP. — A Mountain Top woman stole over $250,000 from her care-dependent mother for personal expenses, including retail shopping, alcohol, and bills, Rice Township police say.

Tracy Connolly, 52, of Valley Stream Park, received power of attorney over her mother, Gail Bottacavola, in 2018 to handle all financial matters as a result of Bottacavola being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Over a period of two years, from June 18, 2018 to Jan. 20, 2021, Connolly allegedly drained her mother’s bank accounts, making unauthorized purchases of alcohol and tobacco, personal utilities and bills, pet expenses, groceries, restaurant checks, retail shopping, and more.

According to a criminal complaint:

About a month after Connolly was appointed power of attorney, Bottacavola’s husband, Phillip Bottacavola, was removed as an account holder from the pair’s joint checking account.

Two months later in September of 2019, Connolly and Michelle Coyne, both daughters of Bottacavola, were added to the joint checking account.

In the same month, an account was opened in the name of Bottacavola, Connolly, and Coyne. It was during this time that Connolly had access to Bottacavola’s accounts, withdrawing funds and making transactions that were not for the benefit or care of Bottacavola.

A forensic audit for the period of time that Connolly acted as power of attorney was conducted, finding Bottacavola’s total loss suffered amounted to $257,588.

The theft was initially discovered after Bottacavola’s daughter, Linda Cuono, gained power of attorney for Bottacavola from Connolly in December 2020.

Connolly faces felony charges of financial exploitation of a care-dependent person, theft by unlawful taking of movable property, access-device fraud, and a misdemeanor count of misapplication of entrusted government/financial institution property.

Connolly has a warrant for her arrest, but had not yet been arraigned as of Friday.