WILKES-BARRE — With three appraisers calling the sale price more than fair, a Luzerne County judge on Friday approved the private sale of the former Schuyler Avenue School in Kingston from Wyoming Valley West School District to Cheder Menachem at a cost of $660,000.

School District Solicitor Myer Messinger questioned Superintendent Dave Tosh and three appraisers during the relatively short afternoon hearing before Judge Fred Pierantoni. All four testified to the process the district followed in putting the building on sale, and that the price offered was the highest bid received.

The three appraisers all agreed the price was more than fair and that it was more than could be expected if the building were put up for a public sale. Alan Rosen said he had appraised the building at $460,000.

The sale sparked a bidding war that boiled down to three buyers, each exceeding $600,000 in their final bids, with Cheder Menachem the high bidder. In a further effort to secure the purchase, the religious non-profit agreed to pay property taxes to the municipality, county and school district.

Cheder Menachem plans to use the building as a school. It previously bought the former Coughlin High School Annex from Wilkes-Barre Area School District and opened a school there. That location is expected to remain open, but the Schuyler location will help with an expected enrollment increase.

The School Board closed the building at the end of the 2022-23 school year, saying it had little choice in order to fix a structural deficit in the district operating budget. During the hearing, Tosh testified that the district was no longer using the building and did not need it, and that the sale of the building would not negatively impact the district’s education of students.

