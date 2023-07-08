🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County Transportation Authority was recently awarded $5,000 in Trail Town Amenity Funding to purchase a bike rack shelter for the Intermodal Transit Center by the Delaware & Lehigh National Heritage Corridor, Inc.

“We are thrilled to have received this funding because we have many bicyclists who utilize our bus service and also use the trail system in our area,” said LCTA Executive Director Bob Fiume. “We are always looking for ways to support our community. Bicyclists will be able to park their bikes and explore all that Downtown Wilkes-Barre has to offer.”

Additionally, Fiume said a covered bike shelter also makes the Transit Center more “multi-modal.”

Liz Rosencrans, Director of Trails and Conservation for DLNHC, said the DLNHC is very excited to provide funding through the National Park Service to support an amenity like the bike shelter in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

“The D&L Trail is well on its way to connecting with Wilkes-Barre and reaching our goal of 165 connected miles of trail through the 5-county heritage area, which will be the longest multi-use trail in Pennsylvania,” Rosencrans said.

Wilkes-Barre is a designated Trail Town through DLNHC, which works with communities from Wilkes-Barre to Bristol create a trail-friendly atmosphere in the community.

The project was completed in partnership with the Delaware & Lehigh National Heritage Corridor, Inc.

Funding was provided by the National Park Service and administered by the Delaware & Lehigh National Heritage Corridor, Inc.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.