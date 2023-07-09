🔊 Listen to this

Bill Corcoran Jr. and Jimmy T. Martin are seen outside the #OnTheStacks headquarters in Kingston.

Jimmy T. Martin strikes a reflective pose in the lobby of the #OnTheStacks headquarters in Kingston.

KINGSTON — The quote came fairly late in the interview.

Jimmy T. Martin and I had been talking for well over an hour. Maybe an hour-and-a-half. I had started and stopped the recorder several times as we moved around the building.

We had gone into and out of the #OnTheStacks studio room at the podcast’s Kingston headquarters to take some photos, to talk about some mementos displayed in the front room, to say goodbye to podcast founder Bill Corcoran Jr. when he eventually had to take off to attend to other matters.

Martin and I were sitting back in the studio, and the conversation again came to the “why” of his recent decision to relocate from the New York area back to his native Northeastern Pennsylvania.

He was talking about the importance of being near family, about wanting to raise his son here, and about some of the most important lessons he had learned in his life to date.

“You know, I said, ‘it’s about time,’” said Martin, OTS’s executive producer.

The quote’s meaning ran deeper than it might at first appear.

Time to come home? Yes, absolutely.

But also it’s about a lesson he has learned in life. Time matters: How we spend it, who we spend it with — and yes, where we spend it.

“I’m a big believer in Joseph Campbell’s ‘The Hero’s journey,’” he said, referencing the work of the celebrated mythologist.

“That is where you have an inciting incident, you go off on an adventure, you go through trials and tribulations along the way, and you return home forever changed.”

Martin’s journey has certainly left him forever changed.

Martin’s roots

Martin is an entrepreneur and the co-founder of New York-based Brrrn, the world’s first cool temperature fitness studio. He currently is closing on a seven-figure investment for his company to scale for use in homes and gyms across the country.

Additionally, he is advising/executive producing #OnTheStacks, and venturing back to his roots in entertainment by developing original scripts for an indie film (which he wants to shoot in NEPA), a blockbuster buddy comedy, and a streaming TV show.

Martin’s story started in Forty Fort, where he grew up on Slocum Street.

“Mom is a entrepreneur, and has had her own business since the eighties,” he said, referring to Donna Martin’s Hair Designs.

Father Jim worked at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, but also was active as a youth sports coach.

“He chose a career that allowed him to be a coach, and he was a coach for my sports, like football, wrestling, baseball,” Martin said.

“So I was in an entrepreneurial household without really knowing it, and then had fitness be the backdrop of my life,” he added. “The thought is I eventually started a business that was like an amalgamation of both their skillsets, but that wasn’t something that I intentionally set out to do.”

Martin was a standout athlete at Wyoming Valley West High School who went on to attend George Mason University in Virginia, competing on their Division I wrestling team.

“I was lucky that I had the opportunity to be scouted for both football and wrestling. I chose wrestling,” he recalled.

Longing for the limelight

Martin’s path after college took a different turn.

“I was a communications major and I had a minor in business,” he said, but Martin wasn’t sure what he wanted to do after college. And there was something else on his mind.

“You know, I always had the bug of wanting to get into entertainment,” he said.

He had been involved in theater in high school, and in those younger years had been in a boy band complete with frosted tips and Puka shell necklaces so redolent of the genre.

“Obviously, the boy band stuff, you know, it was really fun, being out in front of people in a different way. But in sports, especially wrestling, you also have that crowd in front of you.”

Martin started doing community theater in the Washington, D.C. area after college. He went on auditions, and was chosen for a role in a regional production of the Tony Award-winning play “The History Boys.”

He also began taking improv classes, and eventually aimed for gigs in New York, where he ultimately landed work as a background performer for “Saturday Night Live.”

The acting life was not without its struggles: He worked in a coffee shop, for a greeting card company, and as a model for art classes.

A life-changing loss

Through those early years, Martin had the love and support of his college sweetheart and first wife, Linmarie.

“She was this five-foot-nine Puerto Rican bombshell who really was the first person that made me believe in me,” Martin said.

Linmarie supported and encouraged his dreams, from acting to life in New York to his ideas of entrepreneurship.

In 2013 she was diagnosed with cancer. Linmarie fought hard, and it seemed for a time that she had won.

But the disease came back. In 2014, it claimed her life.

“The person that I lived my life for was gone,” Martin said. “And I lost her when I was 29 years old.”

It was a turning point in so many ways.

“She had said a month before she had passed away, when I had the idea for this, the fitness company that became Brrrn, that it’s everything that I’m passionate about in one thing and it’s the proudest thing that she’ll never get to see.”

Martin knew it was what he had to do, “that I wanted to follow through with her giving me that blessing.”

A business is launched

Brrrn, billed as the world’s first cool temperature fitness studio, launched in 2018.

“It initially started out as a brick-and-mortar concept where we leveraged cold exposure to better athletic performance,” Martin explained.

The pandemic in 2020 threw a wrench into its growing success, but the company managed to pivot.

Brrrn was reimagined in July of 2020 with Brrrn At-Home: a DTC and subscription based fitness platform featuring their hundreds of on-demand workouts from 12+ categories.

As Martin alluded to above, the business and the brand prospered and continues to grow.

A NEPA connection

In a complete coincidence, Wilkes-Barre’s Corcoran Printing had done work for Brrrn, but Martin did not know the family or Bill Corcoran Jr., who had founded the podcast.

“I knew of him, because obviously we have legacy family names here in the area, but had never met him face to face, even though we had a lot of similar shared experiences from afar,” Martin said.

Happenstance brought Martin to the studio as a guest.

Another guest, named Joe Foley, appeared on Corcoran’s show. He also worked in the fitness industry in New York.

“As soon as we finished the episode, his first words for me were, ‘I have your next guest for you … it’s another guy who’s actually from our hometown but he’s also in New York City,’” Corcoran recalled.

“And I’m like, oh, cool. Who? And he said, Jimmy T. Martin.”

Corcoran immediately thought of Martin’s Karate — Martin’s grandfather’s studio, which he had himself attended — but did not know Jimmy.

Introductions were made, and Martin became the guest for the very next episode, 55, which was released on March 17, 2021.

A partnership is born

The episode covered many of the life highlights mentioned here.

It also led to another one, written on a postcard.

“We finished. And we were hanging out in the studio, and we made the connection that Corcoran Printing had done some printing for Jimmy’s company, and neither of us knew that,” Corcoran recalled.

Corcoran went into the files, and pulled out a schedule postcard the company had done for Brrrn.

Martin wrote a note and left it on the table. “I don’t even think I read it,” Corcoran recalled.

Before too long he did.

It was a note of encouragement telling Corcoran “you’re really on to something with your show,” and on the back: “new partnership?”

“I saw the future. Yeah. In, that moment. I was like, this guy has a really big thing that no one’s doing in the area and not doing as well as him,” Martin recalled.

The feeling was mutual.

“I recognized what Jimmy had done with Brrrn and all of his experience in New York City. And, you know, he does what he says and is everything you would expect him to be and more,” Corcoran said.

They began communicating and collaborating — at a distance at first, but increasingly in person. Martin was on hand as the transition was made from audio to full video. He began scouting for guests and working with Corcoran on all aspects of the production. Their vision for OTS was similar in terms of scope and ideas.

“I could not relate to that more with what Bill’s doing because, you know, he’s, he’s the captain for a reason and I’m so happy that he’s allowed me to make space in the, the construction of a multi-tiered big business that OTS is literally becoming in real time,” Martin said.

Soon, they had even more in common.

Martin and second wife Rachael are, like Corcoran and wife Jess, are relatively new parents.

Before long, as alluded to above, Martin decided “it’s about time.”

He moved home to Northeastern Pennsylvania not long before our interview a few weeks ago.

Martin is looking forward to growing Brrrn and, with Corcoran, OTS.

He also said something else about his dreams and why he came home.

“I want to live a life that my son will be proud of,” Martin said.

