WILKES-BARRE — Depending on what source you use, “responsible behavior” is made up of five essential elements — honesty, compassion/respect, fairness, accountability, and courage.

The definition also states that being responsible means making the right choices.

It means identifying and accepting the consequences — good or bad — of decisions made by the person.

Irresponsible behavior has been around a long, long time — in fact, it might be fair to say it has progressively gotten worse over the decades.

Yet it continues.

There are many serious questions we can ask and never get adequate answers, such as why is this allowed? How do we resolve the hypocrisy that persists in our society? What will it take to fix this? Can it be fixed? And, of course, if it isn’t fixed, what becomes of that society?

Many of us often gather with lifelong friends and we tell stories of those “good old days” when we drank before we were legal to do so, and how we drove impaired and how we acted up and how much fun we all had back then.

And we laugh and we laugh.

But there are many out there who have felt the pain of tragedy caused by irresponsible behavior.

They never laugh at those stories.

Last week, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) released its biennial Report on Underage and High-Risk Drinking, which details current trends and rates of consumption for underage and college students and outlines statewide education and prevention initiatives to address alcohol-related issues.

The report, required by Act 85 of 2006, was produced by the PLCB in cooperation with multiple state agencies and partners in alcohol education and it was presented to the General Assembly to increase awareness of alcohol issues of public health concern.

“This report always provides a fascinating look into alcohol use patterns and trends among young people across Pennsylvania,” said PLCB Chairman Tim Holden. “It also helps provide a road map of how parents, guardians, teachers, and other community stakeholders can begin to address challenges presented by underage and dangerous drinking.”

According to the report:

• Research has shown that excessive alcohol use was responsible for an estimated one in eight deaths among adults between 20 and 64 years old.

• Approximately 4.2 million (11.1%) of 12- to 20-year-olds reported binge drinking at least once in the past month.

• In 2022, 58% of underage buyers were carded for alcohol and still served during Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement age compliance checks at liquor licensed establishments.

The 2023 PLCB report on underage and high-risk drinking:

• Highlights alcohol-related consumption trends.

• References the Pennsylvania Youth Survey (PAYS), which measures the need for prevention services among youth in grades 6, 8, 10 and 12.

• Details the vast efforts of state agencies and their partners to reduce harmful alcohol-related occurrences and provide education throughout the commonwealth.

• Provides information on Know When, Know How, the PLCB’s statewide alcohol awareness campaign designed to prompt parents to spark early conversations about the dangers of alcohol with their kids.

Now, the PLCB says it works to reduce underage and dangerous drinking through a variety of efforts. The agency said it conducts more than 2 million age verification checks annually at Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores, offers training and certification for licensees and their employees through the Responsible Alcohol Management Program (RAMP), awards dozens of grants annually to partners in prevention, hosts a free educational conference on alcohol-related issues, offers an award-winning training for resident assistants on college campuses, and collaborates with communities and organizations throughout the commonwealth dedicated to the prevention of alcohol abuse.

When will we see the reports on the outcomes of all these efforts?

Are we to believe that every person who goes out and drinks to a level far above legal limits has been accompanied by a designated driver?

What is the percentage of people who get behind the wheel of a vehicle when they are severely impaired?

It’s unbelievable that in today’s society, there aren’t enough law enforcement dollars to adequately address this problem. Our “society” has seen increases in crime at every level, especially violent crime. How can society be adequately protected? Law enforcement does the best it can with what they have, but it seems that we need more.

But the real question is, how do we convince “society” to protect itself by acting responsibly?

Reach Bill O'Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.