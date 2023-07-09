🔊 Listen to this

Sue Salsburg waits in line for her turn to race up Giants Despair during Saturday’s races at the Giants Despair Hillclimb.

Racers at the Giants Despair Hillclimb line up to take their turn speeding up the mile-long hill on Saturday morning.

These two 4-year-olds got to enjoy a day at the Giants Despair Hillclimb with their dads. Paisely Lord, left, and Noah Nealon, wave to the camera between race runs.

LAUREL RUN — A beloved tradition climbed its way to the top of Giants Despair this weekend, drawing crowds locally and beyond.

Giants Despair Hillclimb has attracted racers and spectators since as early as 1906, with this year’s event marking the 118th hillclimb.

Racers from across the nation gathered at the bottom of East Northampton St. to begin the mile-long trek up the steep mountain heading toward Lauren Run. Each racer’s journey up the mountain is timed, evoking a competitive energy that can be felt even from the sidelines.

“It’s the oldest hillclimb in the nation, so I’m very excited,” said James Apger of Easton, who raced on Saturday morning.

He’s been racing for four years now, but this was his first time racing up Giants Despair. As he waited for his turn in the line of cars, Apger showed off his 1991 Volkswagon Jetta Turbo.

“It’s pretty extensively modified. There isn’t anything that hasn’t been touched on it,” he said, noting that the alterations were done by himself with the help of a few friends.

Folks lined up along the entire mile-long hill, eager to catch a glimpse of the cars speeding past them — and some have done so every year for decades.

“I’ve been coming here since the ’60s,” said George Willis of Laurel Run, who observed the race from the starting line with his family.

Driving isn’t so much his cup of tea, but he just might have been the most well-versed car-enthusiast at the event. Willis was able to categorize each of the race cars lined up in front of him, separating them by their internal makeup.

“I don’t drive — I work on the cars,” he explained.

For Willis, the event’s energy is nothing but positive.

“I think the best part of it is you get to see all the cars, the different groups that they’re in, and the camaraderie they have with other teams,” he said.

Brenda Bugay, of Wilkes-Barre Township, echoed Willis’ sentiments while looking on at the cars beginning their races.

“I have a couple people that I know from the township that are racing, so I came to root for them,” Bugay said.

This year’s hillclimb was not her first either; in fact, Bugay heads down to spectate each year.

“I just like to see them go up the hill and see how fast they can go,” she said, confessing that she doesn’t know much about the actual racing aspects of the event.

Spectators who missed Saturday’s races can still attend the free event today beginning at 9 a.m.