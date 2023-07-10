🔊 Listen to this

ASHLEY — Borough police arrested a man from Mountain Top following a pursuit that began on state Route 309 and ended at Blakeslee Corners in Blakeslee, Monroe County, late Saturday night.

Steven Murphy, 43, of Walden Drive, intentionally crashed into an Ashley police cruiser and a Wright Township cruiser during the chase on Pine Run Road, according to court records.

Murphy was captured after state police utilized spike strips to flatten the tires on his vehicle at routes 115 and 940 in Blakeslee.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Ashley police officer was traveling south on Route 309 in the area of Bentley’s when Murphy, operating a 2016 Nissan Sentra, began tailgating him just after 9 p.m.

Murphy suddenly switched lanes and began tailgating another motorist.

The Ashley officer verified via license plate the owner of the Nissan, identified as Murphy, was wanted by the Luzerne County Sheriff’s Department on a DUI warrant.

Murphy ignored a traffic stop and drove into Mountain Top before turning around and descended the mountain turning right onto Pine Run Road in Hanover Township.

By this time, police in Wright Township became involved in the pursuit.

Police attempted to box Murphy when Murphy intentionally crashed his Nissan into two cruisers, the complaint says.

Murphy turned onto Laurel Run Road in Laurel Run Borough and continued south before turning onto Route 115.

Speeds during the pursuit reached 80 mph, the complaint says.

State police were alerted to the pursuit and utilized spike strips to flatten tires on the Nissan.

When the vehicle stopped near the Wawa store at routes 115 and 940, Murphy allegedly attempted to run away on foot but was apprehended.

Police said the pursuit went for 28 miles.

Murphy was arraigned Sunday by District Judge Rick Cronauer in Wilkes-Barre on two counts each of reckless endangerment and accidents involving damage to attended vehicle, fleeing or attempting to elude police, resisting arrest and multiple traffic violations. He was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $10,000 bail.