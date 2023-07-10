🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — Law enforcement authorities last week arrested several people on felony drug warrants while seven people are being sought.

Police in Kingston, Dallas, Pittston, Plains Township and Wilkes-Barre and the Luzerne County Drug Task Force began serving arrest warrants Thursday targeting suspected drug pushers involved with the alleged trafficking of cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, marijuana and other controlled substances.

According to Kingston police, those who remain wanted are:

Kera Musial, 31, of Wilkes-Barre; William Miluszewski, 36, of Wilkes-Barre; Marissa Toloczko, 38, of Wilkes-Barre; Angela Murphy, 38, of Wilkes-Barre; Kimberly Buckingham, 38, of Wyoming County; Aubreana Hosey, 24, of Wilkes-Barre; Carlos Rodriguez, 38, of Wilkes-Barre.