🔊 Listen to this

The Pennsylvania Superior Court on Monday upheld the lengthy prison sentence of former Pittston Area band director Brendan J. Carter, who challenged a jury conviction claiming his rights were violated.

Carter, 33, was convicted by a Luzerne County jury following an October 2020, trial before Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. on allegations he sexually assaulted and corrupted nine teenagers, some who were members of the school’s band.

Sklarosky sentenced Carter to seven-to-14 years in state prison and deemed him a violent sexual predator, which mandates lifetime registration under the state’s Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act.

Carter, through his attorney, Andrew J. Katsock III, appealed the conviction and sentence claiming the judge failed to suppress statements made to county Det. Charles Balogh and Pittston Area School Resource Officer Michael Boone.

Carter further challenged access by his defense expert to his cellular phone, which was given by Carter to Balogh during the interview.

Balogh and Boone initiated an investigation when a former band student alleged Carter made band students play inappropriate games at school and on a band bus. Carter also solicited an explicit pictures of the student.

The investigation uncovered additional students who made similar allegations against Carter.

Details of the sexual offensive offenses are disturbing.

Carter claimed Sklarosky denied a motion to suppress his statements to Balogh and Boone despite agreeing to be interviewed and acknowledging he was given his Miranda warnings.

Carter also claimed his expert, hired several days before trial, had difficulty in reviewing a forensic analysis of his cellular telephone at the district attorney’s office. He also alleged his cellular phone was taken from him without consent and without a search warrant.

“He signed a consent to warrantless search form. (Sklarosky) concluded that the credible testimony of Detective Balogh and Officer Boone established that Carter’s consent was voluntary and not the product of coercion,” the appellate court ruled in a 27 page decision.

In reference to Carter’s expert reviewing the cellular phone, the appellate court opined, “He was well aware there were two photos at issue on the cell phone. Yet, he does not offer any explanation as to why he did not hire an expert to examine the phone until June 8, 2020, and then did not arrange to have such an examination occur until days before the trial…despite multiple requests by (district attorney’s office) for the expert’s name and repeated offers to make arrangements for any such expert to view the phone.”

Four of the victims filed civil lawsuits against Pittston Area and Carter. An out-of-court settlement with Pittston Area settled for $6 million earlier this year.