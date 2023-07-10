🔊 Listen to this

Despite a man admitting to using a lighter that ignited a mattress on fire while searching for a cellular phone, a blaze that claimed the life of James Carl Goodwin in April 2021, Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce has closed the investigation with no criminal charges filed.

Goodwin, 84, was found deceased by firefighters inside his residence, 66 Harris Hill Rd., Kingston Township, on April 30, 2021.

An autopsy by forensic pathologist Dr. Gary Ross revealed Goodwin, a former Kingston Township supervisor, died from smoke inhalation.

The manner of death was pending the investigation.

As firefighters battled the blaze, a man, 50, showed up saying it was his house on fire. Police noticed blood smeared on the man’s face and later on his hands, arms and jeans, according to search warrants filed during the investigation.

When the man, who lived in the house with Goodwin, was questioned at the scene, he claimed he used a lighter to find a cellular phone and set a mattress on fire in his bedroom. He told police he splashed water on the mattress believing the fire was out before leaving the house, search warrant affidavits say.

According to a news release from Sanguedolce:

“Following a lengthy and extensive investigation, Luzerne County Coroner Jillian Matthews has ruled the cause of death to be smoke inhalation and the manner of death to be accidental.

These findings result from the medical examination as well as the information obtained through the investigation by the Kingston Township Police Department and District Attorney’s Office.

Based on the foregoing, this matter is now closed.”

State police deputy fire marshal assisted in the investigation.