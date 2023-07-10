🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Social services data included in the annual Indicators report covers the region’s government-funded programs, nonprofit organizations, and private philanthropy groups, said Jill Avery-Stoss, Chief Operating Officer at The Institute for Public Policy and Economic Development.

“Some agencies assist with basic needs such as food, housing, and health care,” Avery-Stoss said. “Others provide targeted support for specific community members, such as older residents and people with disabilities.”

Avery-Stoss said these social services are vital to well-being in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

“For instance, many senior citizens live on fixed incomes and face significant health issues,” Avery-Stoss said. “Within the three-county region, the percentage of the total population aged 65 years and older remains high, compared to the statewide share. The number of individuals with a disability has remained relatively steady, indicating a continued need for support for a variety of disabilities.”

The share of seniors (aged 65 or older) among the Lackawanna County population rose from 19.5% in 2000 to 20.3% in 2021. As of 2021, seniors comprised 19.9% of the population in Luzerne County — this is a slightly higher share of the county’s population than in 2000 and a much higher share than 2010.

In Wayne County, the share of seniors also increased since 2000, with a substantial growth noted since 2010 at a much higher rate than the other two counties and Pennsylvania.

The statewide senior population has similarly trended upward — in 2021, 19% of the state population was at least 65 years old (up from 15.6% in 2000 and 15.4%t in 2010).

In Lackawanna and Luzerne counties, the proportions of people with at least one disability have been consistently higher than the percentage in the Commonwealth — both averaging 16%, compared to the statewide five-year average of 14%. The five-year estimate for Wayne County is higher still, at 18.3%.

Of all disabilities reported in the three-county region, 27% are ambulatory in nature, and another 22% are cognitive. Outside those, Avery-Stoss said independent living disabilities are most frequently reported. Hearing, vision, and self-care disabilities each comprise smaller but still substantial amounts of all disabilities reported in the region. She said this breakdown has changed minimally over the past several years.

“We also track data related to federal income tax credits, because in some ways they are similar to social assistance programming,” added Avery-Stoss. “For example, the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) can provide significant income (in the form of tax refunds) to lower-income households.”

Regionally, Avery-Stoss said about 14% of tax returns included the EITC as of 2020. The share of households receiving Child Tax Credits, and the average amount of the credit per return, grew due to the expansion of that credit under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Further tax credits and direct payments made in 2020 and 2021 have also made valuable financial impact.

“As a result of these payments, child poverty statewide fell considerably in provisional data for 2020, before rising in 2021,” Avery-Stoss said. “Luzerne County has seen a more rapid decline in child poverty, with a rate lower in 2021 than it had been throughout the prior decade.”

