WAPWALLOPEN – A GoFundMe account has been set up in an effort to help a family-run business in Wapwallopen get back on its feet after it caught fire this past weekend.

Carissa Miller and her husband, Randy, organized the fundraiser in support of Blue Ridge Polaris, a specialty ATV dealership owned and operated by Edward and Angel Barber. The account has raised $1,945 as of Monday afternoon, with an overall goal of $10,000.

Though no one was hurt in the blaze, the fire, believed to be caused by a mechanical malfunction, completely destroyed the mechanic’s shop. While the showroom is still standing, Miller believes that most of the tools were lost or damaged.

“It’s upsetting that this happened,” Miller said. “I wanted to just help them.”

Miller hopes that the fundraiser will take some of the financial burden off of the Barbers as they work toward rebuilding and recovering from the unexpected event.

“The Barbers are like family to us,” said Miller. “They would give the shirt off their back to help others, and we need to support them now through this tough time.”

Miller went on to say that the funds raised will help make up for what insurance won’t cover, as well as any lost wages.

“They’re a really good family and they always look out for the best interest of their customers,” she said.

Blue Ridge Polaris, which has been in business for nearly 30 years, is currently open and operating in a limited capacity. According to a post on the business’s Facebook page, the computers and phone line are up and running as they wait for power to be restored.

Miller said that the Barbers want the community to know that while they’re limited in what they can do, they’re committed to providing their customers with as many services as they can during this time.

“This is what they do,” Miller said. “This is their life.”