🔊 Listen to this

By 1 p.m. Monday, 500 Luzerne County property owners had submitted applications for a new program that will provide funds to income-eligible homeowners to preserve their aging homes, said county Interim Community Development Director Catherine Hilsher.

This “Whole-Home Repairs Program” was expected to be popular, with the demand far exceeding available funding. Applications will be approved on a first-come, first-served basis.

It will be funded with $3.24 million the state allocated from its federal American Rescue Plan receipts and provide up to $24,999 per structure for repairs.

The county had posted a public announcement about the eligibility requirements and application process on the main page of its website.

Applications were only available from June 20 until June 30 online or at the Commission on Economic Opportunity’s Wilkes-Barre and Hazleton offices. CEO is administering the program for the county.

Hilsher said CEO handed out more than 1,200 applications, which does not include ones downloaded online.

Completed applications will only be accepted for five days — from Monday through July 14. In-person submission at one of CEO’s two offices is advised, and the agency stressed applications will not be accepted outside this window.

Hilsher said there was a rush of applications Monday morning at the Wilkes-Barre office, but there was no line by the afternoon.

Applications are date/time-stamped after they have been reviewed and deemed complete.

Funding must be used to complete repairs or projects that improve health, safety and habitability, energy or water efficiency or access for those with disabilities.

State legislation would allow the county to provide up to $50,000 per structure, but county officials cut the maximum in half to help more families in need.

Before you move on, we invite you to become a Times Leader Advocate. You'll receive some great benefits, including our Diamond Card with local discounts and deals, access to our E-Edition, a faster, reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more. Click now to support or get more information.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.