Reminder: Free parking abounds

🔊 Listen to this

Food vendors line the River Common in the shadow of the Veterans Memorial Bridge at Rockin’ the River in Wilkes-Barre in 2019.

Dave Vitelli, Wilkes-Barre, and six-year-old Nora Miraglia, dance to Nora’s dad’s band, The Tribe, at a past Rockin’ the River event. The 2023 series kicks off Friday.

Get ready to rock, Wilkes-Barre: live music returns to the banks of the Susquehanna River this Friday evening.

One of Luzerne County’s signature events, the 2023 Rockin’ the River series kicks off on Friday at Millennium Circle, promising food, rockin’ music and a great time for a crowd that has grown into the thousands in past years.

“These shows have given us some wonderful nights of great music, great food and community spirit, right along the Susquehanna, and we’re thrilled to be bringing them back again this year,” said Visit Luzerne County executive director Alan K. Stout at a press conference in April announcing the return of the concert series.

“Each show is a major production, but thanks to our great committee of volunteers and partners, and our generous sponsors, we can provide these shows to the community at no cost.”

Rockin’ the River was launched in 2019 to much fanfare, followed by an improvised Rockin’ the County mobile concert series in several county municipalities as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Back home at Millenium Circle since 2021, Rockin’ the River has continued to grow in popularity, with talented lineups of artists both local and national providing the perfect soundtrack to a Friday night, with the setting sun providing the perfect backdrop.

This year’s series gets off to a hot start on Friday with Satisfaction, a Tribute to the Rolling Stones. They’ll be preceded by The Tribe as an opening act.

Friday night’s show will be followed by two more shows on July 21 and July 28. The July 21 show will feature An Evening With Stevie: A Tribute to Stevie Nicks and Fleetwood Mac, with opening act Plus 3.

This year’s Rockin’ the River series will conclude on July 28 with Joe Burke & Co. opening up for The Badlees.

The gates open for this Friday’s show at 5 p.m., and the music will run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Food vendors will be onsite, and beverages will be available courtesy of the Susquehanna Brewing Company.

Where to park

For those looking to check out Rockin’ the River this Friday, parking will be available in several lots around downtown Wilkes-Barre, none more than a block or two from the entrance to Millennium Circle.

A map provided by the Diamond City Partnership has outlined several spaces around the city that could be used for parking. These designated lots will be free for people to park in during the event.

Additionally, Stout said in an email to the Times Leader on Tuesday that the Irem Temple lot will be free for handicapped vehicles and $5 for non-handicapped vehicles. The fees will go to benefit the Irem Temple Restoration Project as they work to restore the building.

Meters used for street parking are turned off after 6 p.m. as well, according to Stout. Street parking can be found on Franklin Street, Main Street and several of the side streets surrounding King’s College.