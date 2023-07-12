🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — The township planning commission on Tuesday approved several waivers requested by Yalick CCJ LLC in order to move ahead with construction on a proposed 106-unit housing development on a vacant parcel of land along Plymouth Avenue.

The commission waived requirements to: allow more than 13 dwelling units on a cul de sac street per Section 613.2, provide a minimum storm pipe size of 15” diameter and a minimum slope of 1% per Section 626.3(d), and allow for on street parking per Section 815.

The proposed development contains nine single-family homes plus 34 duplex units, as well as six three-story apartment buildings, each with 12 two-bedroom units.

The Dallas Twp. company received zoning approval last year to rezone the former Durkee Farms property to include multi-family residential R-3 zoning for 16.744 acres along Plymouth Avenue, just off Carey Avenue, where the proposed 72-unit apartments will be built.

The 2.481 acres on the south side of Plymouth Avenue remained R-2 zoning and will be used for the nine single-family homes.

Tim Connolly, representative for Yalick LCC and civil engineer with Tetra Tech, explained a few reasons behind the waivers they were requesting approval for.

Connolly said that there was no need for on street parking because every unit and home will have a garage and a driveway that can accommodate up to three vehicles. In addition, the company plans to put up ‘no parking’ signs as well to reduce congestion on the street.

Following the commission’s approval, Connolly will incorporate the waivers into the building plans and resubmit them for final approval sometime next month.