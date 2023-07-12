Event was delayed due to pandemic; company has grown in the meanwhile

Phillip Noel, sales manager at Cardbox Packaging in Pittston Township, talks with state Rep. Jim Haddock about the multi-million printing press during a tour of the plant.

Phillip Noel, sales manager at Cardbox Packaging in Pittston Township, displays samples of the work done at the plant.

Officials of Cardbox Packaging held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Pittston Township facility, the first and only plant the Austrian-based company operates in the U.S.

PITTSTON TWP. — Klaus Hockl, managing director of Cardbox Packaging Holding, on Tuesday said with regard to local business relationships, setting a plant in Pittston Township was a strategic step forward for the whole Cardbox Packaging group.

It just took four years to finally hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony, marking the grand opening of the Austrian-headquartered company’s first and only U.S. facility.

“Unfortunately, we could not perform any ceremonial opening due to the pandemic situation back in 2019, so today’s event compensates for that fact a bit,” Hockl said. “We would like to thank all of our employees for their constant efforts for Cardbox Packaging. Our success relates to them.”

Executives from Cardbox Packaging’s Austrian headquarters hosted a ceremony to celebrate the success of the company’s United States manufacturing headquarters in CenterPoint Commerce & Trade Park West, Pittston Township.

Attending the ceremony with Hockl were Roland Schöberl, directing manager, and Florian Scharl, Cardbox president. Michael Schaid serves as the general manager at the Pittston Township facility.

The company’s local employees and numerous dignitaries attended the ceremonial ribbon-cutting.

Hockl explained that Cardbox Packaging is an international producer of high-quality and sophisticated cardboard packaging in the luxury and branded goods sector, with a particular emphasis on the food industry.

Cardbox Packaging has locations in Austria (Wolfsberg and Pinkafeld), the Czech Republic (Zádveřice), Serbia (Belgrade), and the U.S. (Pittston Township). Hockl said the company partners with companies in the European and American markets, particularly in the confectionery, food, cosmetics, and healthcare sectors.

In June of 2019, Hockl said the company announced plans, as part of a $5.3 million investment, to establish its first U.S. headquarters and manufacturing facility in a 27,500 square foot building that would be constructed in CenterPoint West by Mericle Commercial Real Estate Services. The building opened later that year.

They currently have 35 employees, and expect to hire more in the coming months. All jobs pay “family-sustaining wages,” officials said.

Earlier this year, to accommodate the firm’s rapid growth, Mericle began construction on an 11,000-square-foot building expansion, which is nearing completion.

“We are thrilled to be having our expansion ready to facilitate our future growth,“ added Schöberl. “Our growth strategy is to concentrate on bringing on board new customers which fit out target markets, which include food manufacturing, confectionery, and consumer product goods.”

Pennsylvania’s Department of Community and Economic Development provided incentive funding to the company in 2019. David Briel, DCED Deputy Secretary for International Business Development, was on hand to welcome Cardbox to Pennsylvania.

“I would like to congratulate Cardbox on this expansion, and it’s really encouraging to see the strong packaging supply chain that has been established here in Luzerne County,” Briel said. “DCED worked with our regional partners to get Greiner Packaging to locate its U.S. headquarters and manufacturing here and this eventually enabled its strategic partner, Cardbox, to follow suit in 2019 and set up U.S. operations in Pittston Township as well. It’s been great to watch these international companies come here to the Commonwealth and grow their North American operations from a Pennsylvania base.”

Briel said Mericle Vice President Bill Jones coordinated the real estate project. Jones said Cardbox is one of 75 tenants in CenterPoint and is the second to be headquartered in Austria. Greiner Packaging USA, also in Pittston Township, is the other.

Jones noted CenterPoint’s tenants employ approximately 7,500 people in 51 park buildings.

Michelle Mikitish, president of the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce, congratulated Cardbox on its rapid growth in CenterPoint.

“We are very happy to see another international company expand in Greater Pittston,” she said.

Cardbox produces high-quality and sophisticated packaging and specializes in offset printing, flatbed die-cutting, and folding gluing to convert raw materials into products for the food, cosmetic, and medical industries.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.