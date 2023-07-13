🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — The owner of a publishing company in Jenkins Township has pleaded guilty to failing to pay federal payroll taxes, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam.

Tracey Biscontini, 57, owner of Northeast Editing, Inc., was accused of failing to withhold federal payroll taxes from employees’ pay and failing to turn over the taxes to the Internal Revenue Service from 2014 through 2019, according to the news release.

Biscontini admitted the monetary loss attributed to her conduct was between $250,000 and $550,000. She agreed to make restitution to the IRS in the amount of $448,617.38.

Biscontini entered her guilty plea before U.S. District Court Judge Robert D. Mariani on Monday.

The investigation was conducted by the IRS-Criminal Investigations.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey St. John prosecuted.