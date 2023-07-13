🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — An attorney for John Vincent Watson, accused of abducting and sexually assaulting a girl, is seeking to have the alleged victim evaluated.

Attorney Max C. Lubin recently filed the motion seeking a court order to have the “complaining witness” evaluated in response to a request by Luzerne County Assistant District Attorney Shana Messinger to have the girl testify by an alternative method.

Messinger stated the girl would be traumatized and possibly suffer serious emotional distress that would impair her ability to effectively communicate if she is forced to testify in front of Watson, 47, and John Smiley, 51, in a courtroom.

Plains Township police found the girl at the Red Roof Inn after she called for help on Oct. 25, 2021.

The girl told police Watson kept her against her will for several days and took her to Smiley’s apartment in Luzerne, where the men took turns sexually assaulting her, according to court records.

Watson continued to sexually assault the girl until he went to the motel in Plains Township, court records say.

Lubin, of Lermitte & Lubin, LLC, in Kingston, believes the girl displayed no signs of emotional distress while interacting with Watson or being questioned about the case upon review of discovery evidence he received in preparation of a September trial before Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr.

As prosecutors seek to have the girl testify by an alternative method, Lubin believes his ability to cross-examine the girl and have the jury assess her credibility will be hindered.

A motions hearing is scheduled for Aug. 22 before Sklarosky.

Watson remains jailed for lack of $500,000 bail on charges of statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, rape, sexual assault, false imprisonment, corruption of minors, indecent exposure and terroristic threats.

Smiley, who was released after posting $275,000 bail last week, faces charges of statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault and corruption of minors.

Smiley is represented by Attorney John B. Pike.