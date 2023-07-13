Pilgrims undertake 6-mile, church-to-church walk

The pilgrims were escorted by the Newport Township Fire Police when they came out of the woods and made their way along a busy roadway.

The group of pilgrims enters St. Adalbert’s Church in Glen Lyon early Saturday afternoon. For those who walked the entire way, a hiker with a distance app on her phone said, it had been a little more than 6 miles.

The group of walkers, joined by several other people when they reached Glen Lyon, prayed before a statue of St. Michael the Archangel before turning a corner and making the final ascent up a hill to St. Adalbert’s Church.

Theresa Tomalis, in the foreground, was one of many pilgrims who took a turn carrying the cross as the group walked 6 miles between Mocanaqua and Glen Lyon.

Flag bearers inside St. Adalbert’s Church are Jack Gentilesco, at left, carrying the blue and white flag of Our Lady, and Dan Schultz, on right, carrying the green and white St. Joseph flag. In the middle is Patrick McMullen, the last of many volunteers to carry the cross along the 6-mile pilgrimage.

Local orthodontist Tom Donahue arrived at the first church early Saturday and met Raphael Micca, organizer of the 6-mile walking pilgrimage that was about to take place between St. Mary’s in Mocanaqua and St. Adalbert’s in Glen Lyon.

“I’ve never met a Raphael before,” Donahue said with a smile. “He’s the archangel known for bringing people together, and you’re bringing people together, aren’t you?”

Indeed, Micca brought dozens of people together as more than 30 walkers, ranging from 7-year-old Samuel Matysik of Sweet Valley to 80-year-old Tom Federici of Mocanaqua, were about to join him for the journey.

An equal number would meet the group at the end of the trek. Still others started the day by joining the walkers for an 8:30 a.m. Mass at St. Mary’s and, unable to undertake the walk themselves, submitted written prayer requests, that the pilgrims could carry with them — out of Mocanaqua, through part of the Pinchot State Forest and eventually through the streets of Glen Lyon and up a steep hill to St. Adalbert’s.

“I wanted my kids to experience a walking pilgrimage,” said Rachel Young of Hanover Township, who shared the day with her daughters Abigail, 16, and Ruth, 14.

Their family had previously taken pilgrimages that involved driving to shrines. But Young and other participants agreed the experience of walking, step by step, praying the rosary with the group along on the way and, in some cases, taking a turn carrying a cross, was especially meaningful.

“I want to be united, to be one with God,” said Sonya Cesarini, a parishioner of Gate of Heaven Church in Dallas, who was first to volunteer to carry the cross as the pilgrim brigade left Mocanaqua.

“As a Catholic Christian, I believe Christ died for our salvation,” said Theresa Tomalis, another Gate of Heaven parishioner, who also took a turn carrying the cross. “I’m trying to unite my actions to his, and I’m praying to accept the will of God.”

Other pilgrims said other prayer intentions were close to their hearts.

“I’m praying for the church,” Rachel Young said. “We need prayers.”

“I’m doing this for my daughter. She passed away three years ago,” said Eric Madl, who recollected that his great-great-grandfather, John Kollar, had helped build St. Mary’s in Mocanaqua.

Before St. Mary’s in Mocanaqua was built, according to church history, local mining families of the 1890s and early 1900s “thought nothing of plodding over the mountain five miles to Glen Lyon” to go to church.

It was “in the footsteps of our ancestors” that the modern pilgrims would walk, Micca said, noting that “a walking pilgrimage is an ancient Christian tradition, with many continuing to this day, such as the Camino de Santiago in Spain and the Pilgrimage to Chartres in France.”

Some of last Saturday’s walkers were lifelong, avid hikers. Patrick and Eileen McMullen of Glen Lyon for example, have completed numerous rim-to-rim hikes at the Grand Canyon. They’ve also hiked in the Himalayas, and they’ve walked 120 miles of the Camino de Santiago, where daily inn-to-inn journeys can be arranged.

As for Nancy Barrett of Sweet Valley and her friend Dawn, both members of the local Susquehanna Trailers Hiking Club, they find long walks so enjoyable they seriously considered (but later decided against) walking the 6 miles back to Mocanaqua rather than taking the shuttle bus Micca had arranged.

By the time the group neared Glen Lyon, Frank Semanski of Hanover Township had joked that“we should count and see who picked up the most pebbles in their shoes,” and Sandra Federici of Mocanaqua said she was really looking forward to an upcoming appointment with her chiropractor.

Among any group of hikers, you’d likely hear such light-hearted comments.

But other remarks showed these hikers were a seriously spiritual group, as when Sonya Cesarini said a rugged part of the trek reminded her of her visit to the village of Medugorje in Yugoslavia, where the Blessed Mother is believed to have appeared.

Or when 14-year-old Ruth Young of Hanover Township said her turn carrying the cross along the way to Glen Lyon was easier than Jesus’ walk to Calvary.

Or when 14-year-old Michael Matysik of Sweet Valley looked back on the day’s events and said, “I thought it was great being with fellow Christians.”

The day concluded with prayers to St. Michael, St. Joseph, St. Denis, St. Martha and St. Adalbert, which honored the memory of two area churches that have closed, as well as the patron saints of three churches that are united as Holy Spirit Parish.

Following the final prayers, the Altar & Rosary Society of St. Adalbert’s Church provided a substantial lunch in the church hall and the pilgrims boarded the shuttle bus for their return trip. There seemed to be no evidence of anyonewalking back to Mocanaqua on Saturday, although as walker Marilyn Semanski from Hanover Township pointed out, that’s probably what those early mining families would have had to do.