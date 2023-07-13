Council agrees to revisit ordinance

LUZERNE — Council members at Wednesday’s monthly meeting agreed to revisit the borough’s fireworks ordinance following complaints from a resident that the current ordinance is both outdated and has not been properly enforced.

“This is a great place to live. I feel safe. Except the week before and the week after July Fourth,” Karen Prohonic told the council.

Prohonic, a lifelong borough resident, questioned why the fireworks ordinance and the noise ordinance have not been properly enforced, telling the council that a home in her neighborhood allegedly was discharging fireworks for over two hours on the Fourth of July and nothing was done about it.

She said that she made several phone calls to 911 about the fireworks display, but the police did not respond.

Efforts to reach Luzerne Borough Chief of Police Chris Prescott for comment were not immediately successful following Wednesday night’s meeting.

Prohonic brought in a plastic bag filled with debris that she said she had to clean up from her yard following Independence Day.

The borough’s current fireworks ordinance prohibits “the discharge of any kind of firework” within the limits of Luzerne Borough by anyone who does not have a permit.

Borough Council Solicitor Jonathan Spohrer pointed out that according to the current ordinance, only individuals — not property owners — can be held accountable for illegally discharging fireworks.

Because of this, Spohrer stated that in order to charge someone for being in violation of the ordinance, Prohonic would have had to physically see someone light the firework.

After some back and forth, Prohonic clarified that she did not witness anyone setting off fireworks.

When Prohonic questioned if the police could charge a property owner for violating the noise ordinance, Spohrer said they could.

“If they (the police) go to that property and all of that noise is emanating from that property, now they can go and prosecute the property owner,” he said.

While Prohonic wasn’t sure if she specifically complained about the noise when she called 911, she said that she did remember that the officer could not hear her over the noise coming from the home.

Council President Mike Jancuska agreed that the fireworks ordinance should be revisited and revised because he’s “scared to death on the Fourth of July.”

“I watched a Chinese lantern careen across the sky and I have a pine tree in my backyard,” Jancuska said.

Among the things Prohonic would like to see changed is the $300 penalty for setting off fireworks without a permit, because she thinks it is not high enough to deter someone from doing it.

While Prohonic believes that the recent ordinance passed by the City of Wilkes-Barre — essentially banning the use of consumer-grade fireworks for recreational use — didn’t “go far enough,” she commended the city for making the commitment to enforce it, and she’d like to see the same kind of enforcement from her own borough.

Prohonic further clarified her feelings following the meeting and stressed that she does not want to prosecute or “hurt” her neighbor, but rather, she wants the council and the police department to enforce the ordinance and communicate it properly to residents.