KINGSTON — Gary Bernstein, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Jewish Community Alliance of NEPA, on Thursday announced he has decided to step down from his position, effective Aug. 11, 2023.

Bernstein, 68, said it was his decision to leave the JCA and he has accepted a teaching position at Misericordia University in Dallas.

Bernstein announced his decision via email to JCA board members, past presidents, staff, colleagues and friends:

Bernstein wrote:

“I am immensely grateful for the opportunity to have served as the CEO of the JCA for the past almost four years. It has been a privilege to work alongside such dedicated and passionate individuals who are committed to making a positive impact in our community. Together, we have achieved significant milestones and made a tangible difference in the lives of those we serve.

“During my tenure, we had a number of achievements. It would not have been possible without the unwavering support and collaboration of the board, staff, volunteers, and donors. I am proud of what we have accomplished together and the positive reputation we have built for the JCA.

“I would like to express my deepest gratitude to my three board chairs, David Lantz, John Thalenfeld and Greg Fellerman for their trust and support throughout my tenure. Their dedication to the organization’s mission and their commitment to excellence have been truly inspiring. I am grateful for the opportunity to have worked with all of you.

“I would also like to extend my heartfelt appreciation to the staff, volunteers, and donors. Their commitment to our cause has been instrumental in our success. It has been an absolute pleasure working with such a talented and passionate team.

Please know that I will always cherish the experiences during my time here. I will continue to be an advocate for the organization and its mission, and I look forward to witnessing its continued growth and success in the future.

“Thank you once again for the opportunity to serve as the CEO of the Jewish Community Alliance. I am confident that the agency will continue to thrive and make a lasting impact moving forward.”

Bernstein was hired for the JCA position in January 2020, just a couple months before the pandemic broke.

He and his wife, Donna, moved here from New York and Bernstein said they really love the area and wanted to remain in this community. They have two adult children — their son and daughter-in-law reside in Salt Lake City, Utah, and their daughter lives in Louisville, Kentucky.

Bernstein said her will teach in the Sports Management Department at Misericordia.

