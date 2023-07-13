🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — Nearly one year after the closure of First Hospital in Kingston was announced, state Rep. Aaron Kaufer on Thursday said the hospital will reopen as Wyoming Valley Behavioral Health Hospital — a new facility that will begin treating patients in October on the former First Hospital grounds.

“I am pleased that those in our area in need of mental health services will once again have access to services that have been hard to find since First Hospital was forced to close last year,” said Kaufer, R-Kingston. “At a time when mental health issues and services are at the forefront of many conversations, I am grateful that anyone who is seeking services will now be able to get the treatment they need right here in Kingston.”

When First Hospital, one of the largest providers of mental health services in the region, closed its doors, Kaufer said it left a tremendous void for inpatient and outpatient services.

“Recognizing the need still existed for care, Wyoming Valley Behavioral Health Hospital stepped up to the plate to re-institute mental health services for the area,” Kaufer said.

The provider purchased the vacant building and is in the process of filing for state licensure with the Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (OMHSAS) within the Department of Human Services.

Signet Health, a behavioral health management company, is consulting with Wyoming Valley Behavioral Health Hospital to help secure licensure, set up hospital operations and recruit staff.

“The need for access to behavioral health services has reached a critical level across the United States,” said Joy Figarsky, Signet Health president and chief operating officer. “We are thrilled that Signet Health has the opportunity to consult on this very important initiative to bring much-needed mental health services to the community.”

“Data continues to show the increasing demand for mental health services, especially in Kingston and the surrounding areas,” Kaufer added. “Now, individuals in need of mental health services will once again have local access. I’m grateful to Wyoming Valley Behavioral Health Hospital for taking care of those in need of services, as well as bringing jobs back to the area.”

Kaufer said Wyoming Valley Behavioral Health is on track to begin accepting patients in October of this year.

