WILKES-BARRE — The city is repaving Wilkes-Barre Boulevard as part of a paving plan covering multiple roads throughout the city, said Mayor George Brown in an interview on Thursday, adding the the project could last for a few weeks.

Brown said the section of the Boulevard between Market and Hazle streets was initially supposed to have been completed during the second phase of the plan last year, but it was unable to be done. Now, the city will take on the undone portion from last year plus this year’s third phase portion from Cunningham Avenue to Scott Street.

Brown said the paving does not have a definitive timeline due to weather concerns, but that it shouldn’t interrupt travel for too long.

“I don’t see it lasting more than a couple weeks, but the thing is that it’s been overdue,” he said. “A lot of the roads we’re doing are overdue, so it’s one of the things we want to get done.”

According to Brown, the total cost for the Boulevard project is over $1.5 million.

The funding for the pavement plan comes from the $37.1 million American Rescue Plan grant the City of Wilkes-Barre received from the federal government following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Phase 3 of the pavement plan also will consist of work on the following roads:

• North Washington Street from East Main Street to the Cross Valley.

• Scott Street from Cunningham Avenue to Business Route 309.

• Reliance Drive from Gordon Ave to Mercedes Drive.

• Nicole Drive from Reliance Drive to Mercedes Drive.

• East Thomas Street from Mayock Street to Scott Street.