WILKES-BARRE — Prosecutors on Thursday withdrew charges of criminal attempt to commit rape, unlawful restraint, child endangerment, corruption of minors, simple assault and terroristic threats against Andres J. Garcia, 45, at a preliminary hearing in Luzerne County Central Court.

Wilkes-Barre police charged Garcia on April 17 when a girl claimed he entered her bedroom, placed a knife against her throat and told her he was going to teach her about sex, according to court records.

The girl escaped and screamed, resulting in her older sister coming to her aid, court records say.

— Staff Report