Click here to subscribe today or Login.
WILKES-BARRE — Prosecutors on Thursday withdrew charges of criminal attempt to commit rape, unlawful restraint, child endangerment, corruption of minors, simple assault and terroristic threats against Andres J. Garcia, 45, at a preliminary hearing in Luzerne County Central Court.
Wilkes-Barre police charged Garcia on April 17 when a girl claimed he entered her bedroom, placed a knife against her throat and told her he was going to teach her about sex, according to court records.
The girl escaped and screamed, resulting in her older sister coming to her aid, court records say.
— Staff Report
Before you move on, we invite you to become a Times Leader Advocate. You'll receive some great benefits, including our Diamond Card with local discounts and deals, access to our E-Edition, a faster, reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more.Click now to support or get more information.