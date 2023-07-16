YMCA ‘Pickler’ celebrates 85th birthday with her friends

🔊 Listen to this

The Pickleball players who helped Ruth Federici celebrate her recent birthday include, from left, first row: Doreen DeLuna, Ruth Fedorchak, Linda Fritzges, Ruth Federici, Doreen Fitzpatrick, Janice Loucks. Second row: Charles (last name not supplied), Larry Grochowski, Rich Karlotski, Wanda Grochowski, Molly Rutt, Sharon Weaver. Third row: Sandy Hammond, Sharon Duddy, Beverly Hetro, Brenda Anderson, Beth LaMarca, Becky Mattern, Sheila Burns, Tina Fulginiti, Sherri Pisacano, Jan Judge, Mary Ann Matreselva and Joann Orlando.

‘I love this group,’ Ruth Federici of Trucksville said of her fellow Pickleball players at the YMCA, who recently surprised her with cake, flowers and a little party in honor of her birthday.

The Pickleball, shown near Janice Loucks, is made of durable light-weight plastic and has holes drilled in it. Its orange color makes it easy to see.

Tina Fulginetti of Hanover Township said both the exercise and the socializing are enjoyable aspects of playing Pickleball at the YMCA in Wilkes-Barre.

With three courts in action, 12 people can play Pickleball at one time. The games usually last 15 to 20 minutes, and then it will be someone else’s turn to play.

Ruth Federici of Trucksville prepares to play another game of Pickleball at the YMCA in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

“Ruth is our hero,” said Molly Rutt of Mountain Top.

“She’s the nicest person,” added Kathy Graham, also of Mountain Top.

Ruth Federici, a great-grandmother from Trucksville, is a hero to “Picklers,” or Pickleball players, at the YMCA in downtown Wilkes-Barre because, while she just turned 85 at the end of June, she regularly plays a competitive game with folks much younger than herself.

Maybe that’s not unusual, when you consider Federici has always led an active life, going back at least as far as her high school days as a basketball player at the former Westmoreland High School.

“I’ve played (Pickleball) with her for a couple years,” Jan Judge of Kingston said, “and I had no idea how old she was. I was surprised.”

The secret to Federici’s success on the Pickleball court may be tied to her motto: “Just keep moving.”

By the time she arrived at the YMCA courts at 10 a.m. on a recent Wednesday, Federici already had logged 1.5 miles around a track.

“I try to do 10,000 steps a day,” Federici said, glancing at the Fitbit on her wrist. “I’m at 5,000 right now.”

The birthday celebrant also plays golf, and mah jongg, and is still in the work force, in the medical billing field.

She’s pleased to socialize on Mondays and Wednesdays with the Pickleball gang, who recently surprised her with flowers, cake and other food in honor of her birthday.

Offering more evidence that they’re a friendly group, Federici said, “If you miss a ball, it’s not a big deal. They laugh WITH you.”

A reporter recently discovered that for herself, as she interviewed other Pickleball players before Federici arrived.

“If you’re going to write about Pickleball, you have to experience Pickleball,” one of the players insisted, thrusting a racket into the reporter’s hand and urging her into a game (which was fun.)

One of the inviting aspects of this racquet sport, which combines elements of badminton, table tennis and regular tennis, is that while it’s easy for lifelong athletes like Federici to learn and enjoy it, that also can be the case for people who never considered themselves particularly athletic.

“My son laughs and says I’m becoming athletic in my old age,” said Kathy Graham who, along with Molly Rutt, was a cheerleader but not a varsity athlete at the former St. Mary’s High School in Wilkes-Barre decades ago.

“A lot of us are new to racquet sports,” said JoAnn Orlando of Wyoming.

“I was never good at sports, but I always wanted to play them,” said Jane Jeremy of Wilkes-Barre Township, who believes the exercise of Pickleball has helped her recover from a broken neck.

“I always thought I couldn’t walk and chew gum at the same time,” said Tina Fulginiti of Hanover Township. “Then one day I came here and I was hooked.”

It’s easy to get hooked on Pickleball, said Janice Loucks of Newtown, who usually shows up at the YMCA every Monday and Wednesday by 9 a.m., shortly after the Pickleball courts open, and stays for hours.

“It’s social for us,” Loucks said. “Everybody helps each other and encourages each other. And our instructor, Jeffrey Ott, is very helpful and has lots of tips.”

With three Pickleball courts at the YMCA each holding two doubles teams, 12 people can play at a time. But each game might last only 15 or 20 minutes, so other players don’t have to wait long until there’s an opening for them to play.

While they wait, they have a chance to chat — which they enjoy.

“I’m here because of the people,” Tina Fulginiti said.

“We’ve developed a lovely group of friends here,” Jan Judge said.

As for Federici, she may have said it best: “I love this group.”

Before you move on, we invite you to become a Times Leader Advocate. You'll receive some great benefits, including our Diamond Card with local discounts and deals, access to our E-Edition, a faster, reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more. Click now to support or get more information.

Reach Mary Therese Biebel at 570-991-6109 or on Twitter @BiebelMT