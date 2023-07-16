🔊 Listen to this

Over 60 local businesses and community members donated baskets to be raffled off during Think Pink’s ‘Cancer Can Go Elf Itself’ fundraiser on Saturday at Cavanaugh’s Grille. All proceeds raised went to help support the foundation’s mission to provide support to women battling breast cancer in Luzerne County.

Mary Solarek, left, Kim Davis, and Jamie Antosh pose for a photo inside Cavanaugh’s Grille in Mountain Top during Think Pink’s ‘Cancer Can Go Elf Itself’ fundraiser on Saturday.

MOUNTAIN TOP — A Mountain Top bar and grille was spreading Christmas cheer a few months early on Saturday for a good cause.

Yuletide decorations lined the perimeter of Cavanaugh’s Grille to support the mission of Think Pink of Mountain Top, a local foundation that assists women and their families battling cancer in Luzerne County.

Founded in 2008, the foundation helps individuals with cancer pay medical bills, provides them with transportation to and from treatments, and offers other outlets of support.

It’s a foundation that the residents of Mountain Top believe in, as was evident by the event’s sizeable turnout.

“It’s just grown — it’s huge. As you can see, the community all comes together,” said Kim Davis, one of three members that run the foundation.

Folks mingled amidst the bar, food truck vendors, outdoor games, and raffle baskets donated by the community all while joining in on the holiday festivities — and even Santa and Mrs. Claus paid a visit.

“It’s something fun — something different,” said Cavanaugh’s bartender Jamie Antosh.

For Donna Walk of Mountain Top, the Christmas in July theme added to an already fun event.

“I really like the theme,” she said.

“I like the saying ‘cancer can go elf itself’ — it’s a good slogan,” she added about the fundraiser’s catchphrase.

Walk, a breast cancer survivor of four years, was eager to attend the event with her family after illness forced her to miss last year’s fundraiser.

“I already bought my new shirt for this year and I want to get the food from the food trucks, so that’s what I’m going to do,” she said.

According to Davis, the foundation first began as a relay team in Mountain Top, but quickly grew to what it is today with the support of the community — namely Cavanaugh’s Grille, who offered to host the fundraising event last year and welcomed it back again this year.

However, next year the grille might not be big enough for the growing event, said Antosh.

“Last year, we didn’t know how big it was going to be, so then we figured keep it going here. Next year, we might have to move it somewhere else because it is getting bigger as we go,” Antosh said.

It’s a good problem to have, as a bigger turnout means higher funds raised for the foundation, she said.

“Last year we raised $10,000. We’re already at $5,000 this year, so we’re hoping to hit $15,000,” she said.

Those interested in donating to or seeking support from the foundation can find more information at Think Pink’s website, http://www.thinkpinkmountaintop.org/.