MOUNTAIN TOP — During an open house at his new district office in Fairview Township Friday, Rep. Alec Ryncavage made several announcements regarding state funding he helped to secure for projects and municipalities in the 119th Legislative District.

“Since taking office in December, I am pleased to have delivered nearly $3 million in state funding for the people and district I proudly represent,” said Ryncavage, R-Plymouth. “However, our work has just begun. There is still much more we need to accomplish, and I intend to continue partnering with state and local officials to get things done.”

Ryncavage acknowledged the role Sen. Lynda Schlegel Culver, R-Northumberland County, also played in advocating for the state dollars.

Funding announcements included:

• $780,000 for repairs to the Dale Drive Bridge in Fairview Township, which has been closed since 2020 due to safety concerns.

• $45,000 for K-9 officer and police vehicle in Rice Township.

• $500,000 for the Ice Lakes dam project in Rice Township after eight years of delays.

Ryncavage said one of the next major items on his agenda is resolving the Crestwood School District’s financial issues by working to increase its Basic Education Funding allocation and securing grants for building upgrades.

Ryncavage also noted that the public response to his Fairview Township office has been overwhelming since it opened for business earlier this year.

As a result, the office, located in the township’s municipal building, will now be open Monday through Friday instead of only three days a week. The office was closed in 2020.

Culver attended the open house, along with Rep. Aaron Kaufer, R-Kingston; supervisors from Fairview, Rice and Wright townships; representatives from local police and fire departments; members of American Legion Mountain Post 781; members of the Rotary Club of Mountain Top; and area residents.

