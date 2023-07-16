🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — On a very hot and humid Thursday night, inside the Friedman Jewish Community Center it was only WARM for those in attendance.

Actually, it was kind of cool, thanks to the JCC’s air conditioning.

So I parked the Way Back Machine and went inside where the atmosphere was heartWARMing, if you know what I mean.

To celebrate the 65th birthday of the storied station — WARM the Mighty 590 — the JCC, along with WVIA Public media, held a free event to celebrate WARM and to remember those halcyon days when transistor radios ruled the world and in NEPA, most were always tuned to 590 — WARM’s spot on the dial.

Close to 200 people attended the event and they were treated to a showing of WVIA’s 2003 Richard Briggs one-hour documentary, “WARMland Remembered,” followed by a panel discussion with several WARM greats of the past — Tommy Woods, Bobby Day, Rob Neyhard, Mike Stevens and Phil Condron.

Other WARM personalities were featured in the documentary — Harry West, Joey Shaver, Len Woloson, George Gilbert, Terry McNulty, Ron Allen and more.

The documentary and the panel discussion took us back to those years when WARM dominated the airwaves. It featured all those catchy jingles and characters and innovations that WARM created and led to this region being affectionately known as “WARMland.”

We laughed when Terry “the Big Fella” McNulty talked about Goose Island and Pushy and Reba Bosco, and when he held his “Pineapple Openings” with local celebrities passing around a can of pineapple.

The on-air personalities talked about the fun they had every day and how management gave them a free hand to be creative and they sure came through.

They talked about the huge crowds that came out for sock hops and dances and how they required security because fans wanted to see them and get their autographs. It was a time when the fun was non-stop. And at the center of it all was the music.

And they were their to steward us through because the times they were a-changing. And music was the driving force. From the early ’60s of old time rock and roll to the British Invasion and then through the protest era, music was evolving.

But the sad part of the story was hearing how WARM declined, victimized by the arrival of FM radio with its format of music, music, music with very few commercials and absolutely zero antics by on-air personalities.

But the problem was, kids were tuning in to FM radio and AM stations, even one like the Mighty 590, were declining.

It’s not surprising and certainly not a stretch, but this was when the country was declining as well. The nuclear family was disintegrating. Moms were joining dad in the workplace. Two cars were in the driveway, Fast food was replacing family dinners and larger changes were taking place. Fashion was changing. Authority was being challenged. Doors were being locked on cars and front doors. Schools were consolidating. Small towns were losing their Main Streets.

The world was becoming a much different place.

David Yonki, author of the “590 Forever” blog, hosted the JCC event, and he said WARM Radio was a constant in a Baby Boomer’s life.

“It got you through your first crush in grade school, entertained you in high school and as an adult was the first place you turned to for news, sports or severe weather,” Yonki said. “WARM, the Mighty 590, was always there.”

Until it wasn’t.

Yonki, who also authored a book titled: “A Radio Story,” said the re-tooled WARM was now catering to “the kids” of the World War II generation.

Chris Norton, Sr. Vice President of Community Engagement at WVIA, said, “I just love the memories. For many of us of a certain age, this is what we listened to every day. This event brought back a lot of memories for everyone.”

WARM at its peak had a share of over 50% of the audience. It brought Wilkes-Barre/Scranton together as “WARMland” and everyone remembers that famous catchphrase, “It’s only WARM for me.”

Every Baby Boomer and beyond remembers WARM — the Mighty 590 — the jingles, the “Sensational Seven,” record hops, WARM days at Rocky Glen and Sans Souci parks.

And all those baby boomers who were at the JCC Thursday night were treated to a great presentation that took them back to those good old days when life was much simpler and not as worrisome as today.

They all returned to Goose Island and visited with Pushy and Reba. They might have even opened a fictional can of pineapple and passed it around. And they may have even visited Rocky Glen or Sans Souci in their minds and danced the night away and even took advantage of a “ladies choice” opportunity.

It may have been hot and humid outside of the JCC on Thursday night — and inside, it could have been a little chilly because of the air conditioning.

But in the room where those 200 people gathered, it really was only WARM for them.

