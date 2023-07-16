2022 death of Joshua Taylor, 32, was ruled homicide by coroner, but no one has been charged

🔊 Listen to this

Jessica Taylor speaks before Wilkes-Barre City Council during Thursday’s session, urging city officials to investigate the death of her brother, Joshua Taylor, who died after being punched by a fellow employee last August at Vesuvio’s in Wilkes-Barre.

Joshua Taylor, second from left, is seen with his family: Parents Susan Kinsman-Taylor and Jack Taylor, and sisters Jacqueline and Jessica.

Jim Kinsman and wife Brittany are seen with documents related to the 2022 death of nephew Joshua Taylor. ‘If they did everything by the book, then just prove it to us,’ Jim Kinsman said of the investigation by Wilkes-Barre police. ‘But I don’t believe they did. That’s my feeling and I’m not afraid to say that.’

WILKES-BARRE — To Joshua Taylor, “everybody was nice.”

“He was a 32-year-old guy, but he was very childlike, with a childlike enthusiasm for everything,” uncle Jim Kinsman said of Taylor.

Kinsman and wife Brittany recalled Taylor, who had a mild intellectual disorder and a severe speech impediment, as a trusting soul who loved his life, and loved his job at Vesuvio’s pizzeria and bar on North Main Street, where he worked as a fry cook and cleaner.

That’s where a stomach punch from a fellow employee in the early hours of Aug. 26, 2022 led to Taylor’s death later that day. Following an autopsy, the Luzerne County Coroner ruled Taylor’s death a homicide, caused by “blunt abdominal trauma.”

Nearly a year later, no one has been charged in the case. Family members, who say the incident was captured on surveillance video, want to know why no one has been held accountable for the punch that ended Taylor’s life.

They believe the Wilkes-Barre Police Department failed to properly investigate Taylor’s death. They want to know the status of a complaint they filed last December against city police Detective Joseph Sinavage, who was assigned to the case, which was later transferred to the state Attorney General’s office.

They say Sinavage was dismissive of their concerns and wrongly portrayed Taylor as “a tough guy looking for fights, who got what was coming to him.”

And they believe the case should be referred to federal authorities, given that they say Taylor was routinely bullied, up until the time of his death — including by the individual who punched him.

“He was targeted because he was disabled. That would be a federal hate crime,” Jim Kinsman said in an interview Friday. “I would love for someone to invite the Department of Justice to look into this case. The only reason why Josh is dead is because of his disability.”

Kinsman also questions whether race was a factor: Taylor was black, while the person believed to have punched him is white.

No comment from city

Members of Taylor’s family, including the Kinsmans, attended Thursday night’s City Council meeting to air their concerns before Mayor George Brown and council members. Their remarks are described in more detail below.

“No one cares more about special needs people than myself, but I don’t have an answer for you tonight, other than I feel your grief,” Brown said to Taylor’s family at the meeting.

The Times Leader reached out to Brown and Police Chief Joseph Coffay on Friday seeking comment on the family’s concerns regarding Sinavage and the investigation.

The newspaper received only the following statement from Brown:

“As you are aware, the criminal investigation has been referred to the State Attorney General’s Office at the request of the Luzerne County District Attorney.

“The City of Wilkes-Barre’s internal review of the complaint filed related to the actions of a city detective has been assigned to a supervisory Lieutenant and is an open and ongoing process.

“Based on the foregoing, there will not be any comment or interview regarding the incident.”

Separately, a message sent to a member of the Vesuvio’s ownership team on Friday was not immediately answered.

Retracing Taylor’s steps

A 2008 Hanover Area High School graduate, Taylor was the son of Jack Taylor and Susan Kinsman-Taylor, who is Jim Kinsman’s sister. He was the elder brother of twin sisters, Jacqueline and Jessica.

According to his obituary, Taylor also attended Luzerne County Community College, and had a passion for the culinary arts.

Kinsman on Friday said Taylor’s parents are still traumatized by their son’s death and find it difficult to speak publicly, which is why he and his wife agreed to be interviewed and speak on their behalf.

“They really haven’t had a chance to heal,” Kinsman said of Taylor’s parents.

Even their Hanover Township home carries painful memories — that’s where the mortally injured Taylor was dropped off after the attack, vomiting and in pain.

Taylor’s parents discovered him unresponsive the following morning; he was transported to an area hospital where he died.

“They lived with us for the next six months,” Kinsman said. “It was only very recently they moved back into the house.”

Jim Kinsman said Taylor hadn’t been working that Thursday night last August, but went to Vesuvio’s to pick up some money he was owed for work and have some drinks.

“He went there to get it (the money) and ended up hanging out,” Kinsman said.

The Kinsmans say there is video of the punching incident in the early hours of Friday, Aug. 26 which led to Taylor’s death, but that they have not seen it, despite requests to police — and despite reports that it had been circulating in the community.

“We only know what the video shows from what we’ve been told,” Brittany Kinsman said.

The family has been told by the state Attorney General’s Office that they have secured the tape, which is a source of relief, she added.

The Times Leader reached out to the AG’s office with questions about the case. A spokesperson replied that they could only confirm receiving the referral and could not provide any further comment.

The Kinsmans say after Taylor was punched, no one came to his aid.

“He was knocked to the floor, where people stepped over him like he was garbage,” Jim Kinsman said.

“Joshua was given a ride home by a Vesuvio’s staff member that dropped him off on the sidewalk,” he added. “They took a video of Joshua vomiting before driving away — presumably to humiliate him online as they often did.”

Kinsman paused and shook his head before continuing.

“Josh was abused, man. He was abused,” he said. “These people took advantage of him.”

Brittany Kinsman said the pattern of abuse went back years, including by the man believed to have punched him.

That man “knew him his whole life, knew he had this disability, and was one of the people who bullied him his whole life,” she said.

Initial investigation

Joshua Taylor died on a Friday, as noted. Jim Kinsman said he and and other family members were present and listening on speakerphone when Sinavage called Taylor’s mother the following Sunday evening to discuss the case.

“He told her that Joshua was not hit that hard — that it was a short punch. He told her to stop watching Bruce Lee videos on YouTube. He said the guys at Vesuvio’s are all good guys and that they were just playing around,” Kinsman said.

“We just couldn’t believe what we were hearing,” Kinsman said. “It caused rips and internal bleeding. You can’t tell me it wasn’t a hard punch. And regardless, you’re hitting a disabled person in the stomach.”

“They kept trying to downplay it, saying there was no intent, that it was just goofing around,” Brittany Kinsman added. “Even if it was goofing around, you still need to be held responsible for your actions if you killed somebody.”

Weeks later, the family was presented with the detective’s report, which they claim painted Taylor in a negative light.

“He painted Joshua like a tough guy looking for fights and got what was coming to him,” said Jim Kinsman.

“He portrayed Joshua and his killer as if they were very best friends when, in fact, nothing could be further from the truth. Joshua was bullied his whole life by this guy.”

The Kinsmans also said that Sinavage became angry when informed that Taylor’s death had been ruled a homicide by the coroner’s office.

“Sinavage on the phone was pissed off when we told him that the medical examiner used the word homicide,” Kinsman said, adding that the detective told the family “just because it’s homicide doesn’t mean it’s criminal homicide.”

When Taylor’s mother became upset that charges weren’t being filed, Sinavage threatened to arrest her for harassment, Kinsman added.

Taylor’s family filed a complaint against the detective with the city on Dec. 20, 2022. Kinsman said he and Taylor’s parents were in the room with Chief Coffay for that meeting.

They said the chief typed up their complaint, and told them he was going to assign a new lieutenant to the case. They’re not sure whether that happened. Kinsman did say that Coffay seemed angry when they expressed a desire to continue with the complaint even after he told them a different detective would be assigned.

Transferred to AG’s office

On Feb. 1, Susan-Kinsman Taylor received a letter from Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce.

The DA indicated that his office had requested the state Attorney General’s office to assume jurisdiction of the case given “your dissatisfaction with the Wilkes-Barre City Police’s investigation and our office’s unavoidable inability to obtain certain information potentially relevant here …”

Sanguedolce on Saturday confirmed to the Times Leader that family members insisted on the existence of evidence which neither his office nor city police could find.

He said he could not comment on the evidence, but also has said he does not believe WBPD was hiding anything.

The DA went on to say that the AG’s office can use a grand jury to subpoena evidence and compel witnesses to testify. While his office also has those powers, the county does not currently have a grand jury, the DA said.

Jim Kinsman said there has not been much communication since the AG’s office took over, but there has been some — and signs of activity.

“We felt it wasn’t being investigated by the city,” he said. “You know when somebody has accessed (Josh’s) medical records, because (his mother) has to approve it. No one did before. Once the Attorney General got the case someone actually did.”

Visit to City Council

Taylor’s family wants to make sure his case stays in the public’s mind. His death was the only homicide in Wilkes-Barre in 2022, and the only unsolved homicide for the year in Luzerne County.

They set up a table at the local NAACP’s Juneteenth Celebration in Wilkes-Barre last month. They also have a website, https://realworldfeminist.com/justiceforjosh.

And on Thursday, they went to City Council. In attendance were the Kinsmans, as well as Taylor’s parents and sisters.

There, Jim Kinsman read a statement — parts of which have been incorporated above — his wife read a letter from the local NAACP, and sister Jessica also spoke.

“We all had an underlying fear that a joke would go too far and Josh would pay the ultimate price — and that’s exactly what happened,” said Jessica Taylor.

She described her brother as having “the innocence and gullibility of a third grader.

“Bullying was something that he and my family endured his entire life,” she said. “People could humiliate Joshua and he wouldn’t know. He wouldn’t realize it.”

Whatever prompted the punch, she told council someone needs to be held accountable for its consequences.

“You can’t just playfully shoot a gun in someone’s direction, accidentally shoot them, and say, ‘I didn’t mean it. I was just playing around,’” Taylor said.

“The same is true for punching a disabled person in the stomach. They can’t defend themselves — it’s murder,” she continued.

Jim Kinsman didn’t pull any punches, telling council and the mayor he felt the city’s investigation amounted to “a cover-up” by Sinavage, who he said tried to “close the case in two days.”

“I feel sorry for what happened, but I will say this: our police department is doing what they can do best. There’s no sweeping under the table or trying to brush it away because it’s white on black,” responded City Council Chairman Mike Belusko, who said he knew Taylor personally.

“I know the police department, and they’re true men and women in blue, but I hope and pray there will be an answer to this,” Belusko continued.

Other members also weighed in.

“Hopefully there will be some information and justice coming to you,” said Councilman John Marconi, noting that the family’s presentation was “powerful and moving.”

“I trust we’ll get the answers for you, and I pray that you get justice for Josh,” said an emotional Councilman Tony Brooks.

Another media outlet had reported that Brown planned to meet with family members on Friday. City officials did not respond to a Times Leader question asking if any such meeting took place.

Kinsman on Friday said he was not aware of any such meeting.

The emotion was still raw in his voice when he spoke about the council meeting with the Times Leader 24 hours later.

“If they did everything by the book, then just prove it to us,” he said of Wilkes-Barre police. “But I don’t believe they did. That’s my feeling and I’m not afraid to say that.”

“We want answers,” his wife added. “We aren’t going away.”