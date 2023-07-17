🔊 Listen to this

FREELAND — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold in Freeland Sunday, matched all five balls drawn — 1-8-24-26-37 — to win $1,487,890.50, less withholding.

Carone’s Market, 400 Front St., Freeland, earns a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated.

A main Cash 5 game prize must be claimed within one year of the drawing date.

Any prizes won on any Quick Cash game must be claimed within one year of the purchase date.

Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.

More than 30,000 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players should check every ticket, every time, and claim lower-tier prizes at a Lottery retailer.

National Lottery Week

This week kicks off National Lottery Week across North America and is a celebration of lotteries across the United States and Canada in acknowledgment of their collective contributions to the communities they serve.

Lottery Week evolved from an idea implemented by the Massachusetts Lottery in 2018. Declaring July 17 as the official National Lottery Day, players and retailers are offered special, exciting lottery promotions, celebrating the provision of billions of dollars in funding provided to Pennsylvania seniors since the Commonwealth’s Lottery was established in 1971.

