🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Wilkes-Barre man whose attempt to rob a store was thwarted by an off-duty police detective pleaded guilty to a related charge Monday.

Kevin Shaver, 37, of East South Street, was detained by a Nanticoke police detective when he attempted to force the clerk at Paris Mart on Hazle Street to open the cash register on Nov. 22, according to court records.

Shaver had one hand hidden inside his jacket sleeve when he was telling the clerk to open the register, court records say.

The off-duty police detective was inside the store and took Shaver into custody.

Court records say Shaver was in possession of a knife during the robbery attempt.

Shaver was a regular customer at the store and placed a beverage on the counter but did not have enough money to pay for the item. Shaver then purchased a lollipop before he demanded money, court records say.

Earlier on the same day, Wilkes-Barre Township police alleged Shaver attempted to steal a window air conditioner from a residence on Pulaski Street.

Before Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr., Shaver pled guilty to criminal attempt to commit robbery for the Paris Mart incident and criminal attempt to commit theft related to the air conditioner.

Shaver told Wilkes-Barre Township police he was repositioning the air conditioner as he believed it was falling out the window.

Shaver’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Sept. 6.