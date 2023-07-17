🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Suzanne Beck, chief executive officer at the Victims Resource Center, Monday said staff and board members recently met with Lt. Governor Austin Davis to highlight the critical services and programs that are provided to victims of violence in Luzerne, Wyoming and Carbon Counties.

Beck said the Lt. Governor toured the facility and met with staff to talk about the kinds of services that are available for victims here in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Kirstin Alvanitakis, communications director in the Office of Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis, said the Lieutenant Governor heard from survivors of gun violence, the health care providers that treat them, family members who have lost loved ones and the organizations that support them during stops in Allentown and Wilkes-Barre as part of his statewide “Safer Communities” tour.

Alvanitakis said the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD), which Davis chairs, supports the work of the Victims Resource Center, which provides comprehensive victim services in Carbon, Luzerne and Wyoming counties, as well as Promise Neighborhoods of the Lehigh Valley and the Lehigh Valley Health Network for their CURE Violence initiative.

“As public servants, we must do more to address the epidemic of gun violence, while providing care and resources for the victims and family members who have been impacted,” said Davis. “Our children and our communities are counting on us to get this done.”

Beck explained that services are available 24-hours a day, are confidential and provided at no cost. During Fiscal Year 2022-2023, Beck said more than 1,700 clients were served at VRC.

“While the Victims Resource Center has been serving the community for 49 years, many people aren’t aware of the organization until they need services,” Beck said. “Lt. Gov. Davis took the time to meet each of the staff and to talk about the critical work being done to support victims.”

Beck said Davis spent time learning about the growing number of human trafficking victims being served by the organization.

“This is as a result of the collaboration of many community partners working together to address this epidemic,” Beck said.

The staff also shared the successes of the Food Dignity Program — a collaborative effort that addresses the link between violence and poverty.

Beck said VRC is able to maintain a full food pantry on-site that is available for clients to access to help address the issue of food insecurity.

If you are someone you know are a victim and need support the 24-hour hotline is 570-823-0765.

The Victims Resource Center provides a wide range of services and resources, including 24-hour hotlines, hospital accompaniment, law enforcement advocacy, assistance with compensation claims and protection orders, support with victim impact statements, crisis response, counseling, notification of juvenile court proceedings and referrals to community resources like safe housing.

With the Safer Communities tour, Davis is highlighting PCCD-funded efforts that are working to address gun violence and make our communities safer. The tour has visited Pittsburgh, York, Philadelphia and concluded on Monday in Erie.

VIP funding from PCCD supports grants and technical assistance to address community violence throughout the Commonwealth, with a focus on preventing and intervening with gun and group-related violence.

The state budget passed by the House and Senate would provide $40 million total for VIP grants. This infusion of resources would help PCCD support effective community-based initiatives.

