🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE – Abide Coffeehouse is set to reopen after being closed for more than a month following flooding that damaged the floor and ceiling of the shop.

In a message posted to the business’s Facebook page on Monday, the coffee house announced that the flooring will be replaced sometime on Tuesday and they will reopen within 7-10 days.

In a previous post on July 13, Abide explained that the flooding had caused water to soak through the flooring and that it was buckling and needed to be replaced, but that the insurance company responsible for doing it was “fighting paying for the replacement.”

While Abide said that “insurance issues are still pending” M. Abraham Floors has given the business flexibility with the cost of the flooring, which has allowed them to go ahead with replacing it.

Abide initially closed on June 9, following flooding caused by a faulty water heater in the apartment above the shop. In addition to water damage to the floor, Abide said the HVAC system was also damaged.

A definitive opening date has yet to be determined.