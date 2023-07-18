🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — Police in Hanover Township arrested two men during a traffic stop on allegations they were trafficking fentanyl and marijuana allegedly found in a hidden compartment of their vehicle early Tuesday morning.

Bernard J. Holton, 34, of Herbert Street, Scranton, and Darryl E. Jointer Jr, 28, addresses listed as North Sherman Street, Wilkes-Barre, and Jersey City, N.J., were taken into custody after police found multiple bundles of fentanyl, marijuana, digital scales and packaging materials inside a Lexus at about 1:40 a.m., according to court records.

Police stopped the Lexus, operated by Holton, for a faulty brake light, court records say.

Holton turned into a parking lot of a fast food restaurant on Sans Souci Parkway near the Crossroads.

According to the criminal complaints:

During the traffic stop, police detected a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle.

Neither Holton and Jointer claimed to have a medical marijuana card claiming they were in New Jersey where they smoked marijuana where it is recreational legal, the complaints say.

Holton permitted police to search the vehicle but only in the center console area.

When advised that the vehicle would be secured in anticipation of a search warrant, Holton permitted a search of the entire vehicle, the complaints say.

Police in the complaints say they found the suspected fentanyl bundles, marijuana and two digital scales in a hidden compartment under the carpeting on the passenger side of the vehicle.

Holton was charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and one count each of possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jointer was charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and one count each of possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license.

Holton and Jointer were arraigned by District Judge Alexandra Kokura Kravitz in Luzerne County Central Court and jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $25,000 bail, each.