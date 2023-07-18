🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County Emergency Management Agency Director Lucy Morgan has been chosen to serve as the county’s interim 911 director, Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo said Tuesday.

Current 911 Executive Director Fred Rosencrans has submitted his resignation and will end his county employment July 28, he announced last week. Rosencrans is leaving to take a position outside of county government.

“I didn’t expect it,” Morgan told the Times Leader. “This is an important position for the county and I just want to help all of the employees at 911 as much as I can. It’s essential for the county to have this service.”

Morgan has worked for the county for 33 years, most recently as Emergency Management Director. She said Dave Elmore will assume those duties.

The transition at 911 comes at a time of other major developments for the agency, which recently celebrated its 25th anniversary.

The center provides police, fire and emergency medical dispatching for 175 agencies throughout the county.

It is one of the top 15 busiest of the 62 countywide dispatch centers in the state, processing an average 430,000 emergency and non-emergency calls annually, Rosencrans has said.

Last year, the county activated a new communications system that included additional communication towers in new locations, improved microwaves and the replacement of a 20-year-old analog radio system with a new digital one for law enforcement and emergency responders to exchange messages.

Radio coverage testing and a legal contract review are underway as part of the county’s final acceptance of the new system, which is targeted for Aug. 1, Rosencrans has said.

The center also is working to implement two system upgrades that will be covered by $2.98 million in federal American Rescue Plan funding, which will allow 911 to remotely update the more than 4,000 emergency radios in the field and transmit the GPS coordinates of emergency responders so their whereabouts are known for safety purposes.

But another pressing issue is recruiting and retaining 911 telecommunicators. The administration and AFSCME union have been “working aggressively” to address telecommunicator staffing challenges, Rosencrans has said.

“I have full faith in Ms. Morgan,” Crocamo wrote Tuesday in an email to county council and staff.

Morgan expressed thanks for that expression of support.

“I just want to thank Romilda Crocamo for giving me this opportunity and showing the confidence in me to do the job,” she said.