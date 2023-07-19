Wreaths Across America mobile exhibit ‘welcomes home’ local veterans

Vietnam War veteran Frank Bielecki of Nanticoke signs his name on a wall filled with the signatures of other local veterans inside Wreaths Across America’s motor educational exhibit outside of the American Legion in Ashley on Tuesday afternoon.

Erika Buckley of Nuangola places a pin on her father, Vietnam War veteran Frank Bielecki of Nanticoke, to welcome him home inside Wreaths Across America’s motor educational exhibit outside of the American Legion in Ashley on Tuesday afternoon.

ASHLEY — A traveling exhibit sponsoring wreaths for fallen veterans’ graves made its way to Ashley on Tuesday — drawing local vets inside to be “welcomed home.”

Wreaths Across America, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to place wreaths on the gravesite of every fallen soldier in America, parked its motor educational exhibit in the parking lot of the American Legion in Ashley.

The exhibit served as a pop-up shop for residents to sponsor wreaths to be placed on veterans’ graves nationwide on Dec. 16.

The exhibit also featured a screening area in which visitors could watch a few short clips detailing the organization’s history and mission, as well as testimonies from “gold star families,” or families in which a loved one has been killed in combat.

In addition to the screening area, the exhibit offered a space for Vietnam veterans to be “welcomed home,” where staff members performed a pinning ceremony and veterans were offered the chance to sign their name on an honorary board.

“They came home to such awful treatment,” Ambassador Robert Easley said in reference to the less-than-warm welcome Vietnam veterans received when they returned from the war.

“They weren’t welcomed home back then, so we’re welcoming them home now,” he added.

Frank Bielecki of Nanticoke served in the Vietnam War from 1962 to 1966, and, on Tuesday, he was one local veteran to be welcomed home at the exhibit.

“It gives me the shivers,” he said through tears, making sure to point out his name written among other local veterans on the honorary board.

And for Exhibit Driver Richard Schneider, reactions like Bielecki’s are what the organization is all about.

“It’s truly a mission of love,” he said.

“We want to remember the fallen, honor those who have served, and teach the youth why they have the freedoms they have,” Schneider added, quoting the organization’s motto.

According to him, every third Saturday in December, volunteers across America will gather to place the sponsored wreaths on gravesites throughout the country.

It’s a tradition that began in 1992 when Morrill Worcester, a Maine-based wreath maker, donated 5,000 extra wreaths to Arlington National Cemetery in Washington D.C.

That number has since grown to 2.7 million wreaths placed nation-wide last year, and Schnedier says the organization hopes to reach a goal of 20 million in the near future.

“Every year, it keeps going up,” he said. “We do more and more wreaths — it’s growing.”