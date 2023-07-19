🔊 Listen to this

EDWARDSVILLE — A Larksville man wanted on allegations he assaulted a pregnant ex-girlfriend and threatened to harm her family was arraigned Wednesday morning.

Corey Thomas Patrick, 26, of Wilson Street, was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $250,000 bail following his arraignment in Central Court by District Judge Donald Whittaker of Nanticoke.

Edwardsville police obtained an arrest warrant last week charging Patrick with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, firearms not to be carried without a license, illegal possession of a firearm, disorderly conduct, reckless endangerment and two counts of simple assault.

Court records say a woman reported she exited the rear door of her residence on Lawrence Street, Edwardsville, and encountered Patrick on July 9.

The woman is pregnant with Patrick’s child as Patrick was angered she told his other girlfriend who shares a child with him, court records say.

Police in court records say the woman reported Patrick aimed a firearm at her, struck her in the head with the weapon and threatened to harm her family.

Patrick was upset the woman did not get an abortion as he insisted, court records say.

Police say Patrick is a convicted felon not to possess, carry or own a firearm.