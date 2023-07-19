🔊 Listen to this

SLOCOM TWP. — State police at Shickshinny reported an elderly couple was a victim of a computer scam earlier this week.

A woman, 74, reported she received a prompt on her computer to contact Microsoft at an unknown phone number on Monday. When she called the number, she spoke with someone who identified themselves as a Microsoft technician.

She was told there were financial transactions to her bank account for BetOnLine and a pornographic website and was instructed to provide her phone number.

State police said the woman reported she received a phone call from someone posing as an employee at her bank and was told she needed to withdraw $6,000.

After withdrawing the money, she was instructed to drive to a gasoline service station in Wilkes-Barre Township and deposit the cash into a Bitcoin ATM. She was then instructed to withdraw $2,500 from her husband’s account and return to the same Bitcoin ATM to deposit the money.

She reported she was told to stay on the phone with the fictitious bank employee and not to speak with anyone at her bank and gasoline service station.