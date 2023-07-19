🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Kathy Bozinski has resigned her position as Chair of the Luzerne County Democratic Committee to become the Deputy Communications Director at the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.

Bozinski, of Hanover Township, said her resignation was effective Wednesday and she will start her new job on Monday, July 24.

Thom Shubilla, a Plains Township Commissioner, has assumed the County Chair position. He had served as Bozinski’s Vice Chair.

Bozinski took the reins of the County Democratic party in December of 2019.

“I became Chair at a very tumultuous time,” Bozinski said. “Our former state senator (John Yudichak) changed parties. It was a rebuilding moment for us.”

Bozinski said it was a time when the 2020 presidential election was on the horizon and Luzerne County was at the center of the political universe.

“And as we began to rebuild our committee, COVID then hit,” Bozinski said. “We had to somehow figure out a way to stay connected and to re-connect and we managed to do that.”

In 2020, Bozinski said the committee did “an incredible amount of fundraising” and the organization opened the first ever permanent Democratic headquarters at 60 Public Square.

“Even though we were in the depths of the pandemic, people would come by our office for signs and they wanted to get involved in supporting Democratic candidates,” Bozinski said. “We were able to help move the needle for Joe Biden, being one of those counties that was able to do that thereby enabling Biden to be elected President.”

After the 2020 election, Bozinski said the county Democratic Committee continued to rebuild.

“Then 2022 was another huge year,” Bozinski said. “We supported Josh Shapiro for Governor, John Fetterman for the U.S. Senate, and U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright for reelection. We saw a huge effort as the Democratic Party grew.”

Bozinski said the 2023 election will be “another battle,” citing the Luzerne County Council Race. She said she hopes to see a “more equitable” membership on County Council. Currently, there are 10 republicans and one Democrat on the council.

“We have six solid (Democratic) candidates,” Bozinski said.

Regarding her new position, Bozinski said she will spend a lot of time in Harrisburg and she will keep her primary residence in Hanover Township.

“This opportunity presented itself and I am truly honored to have been brought on board.”

Shubilla, 39, said she has been on the Democratic State Committee for years and he has dedicated a lot of time supporting Democratic candidates since 2010.

“I’ve been involved with campaigns since 2006,” Shubilla said. “I have been working to help the party grow. Some of the challenges are pretty obvious — even though registration numbers remain in our favor, some races have not gone our way.”

Shubilla said he intends to get the message out that “the Democratic Party is the party of the everyday person Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and basic human rights across the board.

“We also need to find the right candidates and work hard to help them get elected,” Shubilla said.

Before you move on, we invite you to become a Times Leader Advocate. You'll receive some great benefits, including our Diamond Card with local discounts and deals, access to our E-Edition, a faster, reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more. Click now to support or get more information.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.