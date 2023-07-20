🔊 Listen to this

NANTICOKE — Two items introduced at city council’s combined work session Wednesday night would give voters the option to vote to eliminate term limits for council members and the mayor.

The council will meet on Aug. 2 for a final vote regarding Ordinance #4 and #5 that would place a question on the Nov. 7 municipal election ballot to delete Section 2.09 and Section 2.10 of the City of Nanticoke Home Rule Charter.

This would eliminate the provision that prohibits council members and the mayor from serving more than three elected, consecutive terms.

The ordinances moved forward to the next meeting for final approval with a vote of 3-2; council members Mike Marcella and Vice President John Telencho voted against the move.

The ordinances caused much discussion among council members.

Telencho, who joined the meeting remotely, questioned why the ordinances were placed on the agenda in the first place, claiming that he had no knowledge of them until Mayor Kevin Coughlin called him on June 27 to inform him they were going to be there.

Telencho questioned why he was left out of the initial discussion and why the items were being “rushed through.”

Councilman Joseph Nalepa said that the ordinances have been discussed in “certain circles,” for some time, prior to the May primary election. These were “casual discussions” and they weren’t trying to go behind Telencho’s back.

Councilwoman Lesley Butczynski, who also attended the meeting remotely, said that everyone had at least two weeks to think about the ordinances and that they could table the items if they wanted to, but that she did not personally want to do that.

Council Solicitor William Finnegan said that, to his knowledge, everyone had an opportunity to raise their concerns to him and that he had multiple phone calls with council members fielding questions.

Finnegan said he was more than willing to discuss the ordinances further before the second reading.

Telencho argued that eliminating term limits would discourage people for running for office, while Nalepa countered that the people’s apparent lack of interest in running for office was specifically why he thought they needed the ordinances in the first place.

“If you look at the last two election cycles, interest is waning for people to serve on the municipal level,” said Nalepa, adding that if there are people that care about the city and want to continuing serving, they should be able to.

Marcella also voiced his uncertainty about the ordinances, raising similar concerns to Telencho, and questioned why the council didn’t have this discussion earlier in the year.

Mayor Coughlin pointed out that the ordinances would merely put the questions on the ballot and that it was up to the voters whether or not to adopt them.

After the meeting, Finnegan explained that if the ordinances are approved on Aug 2, he would need to submit the paperwork to the Election Borough in a matter of days.

The Election Borough will have the final say in how the questions will be worded on the ballot.