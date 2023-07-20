🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — In just its second meeting, the Luzerne County Arts Advisory Board on Wednesday discussed its long and short-term goals as it seeks to craft its mission statement to guide the new effort.

The board met at Visit Luzerne County, 200 Old Train Station Road, Wilkes-Barre, with board members Howard Grossman (chair), Michele Millington (vice chair), Donald Armstrong, Brian Pipech, Lisa Reynolds and Colleen Logan attending. Carl Frankel was absent.

The board was formed to “advise, encourage, stimulate and pursue the advancement of the arts” across the county.”

While the board is just starting to work on a mission statement and attainable goals, members listed some of their goals.

Some ideas included:

• Establishing an arts center.

• Develop a long-term arts and cultural program over the next 5 to 10 years.

• Develop a system of grants or financial support for arts practitioners.

• Create a signature countywide arts event.

• Enhance arts education, involving county school districts.

• Conduct an assessment of the county’s arts and cultural landscape to identify strengths and weaknesses.

• Develop a countywide arts-based publication.

County Council Clerk Sharon Lawrence said she will assist with ensuring the board complies with requirements, such as properly advertising public meetings.

Board members tentatively agreed to hold meetings at different locations throughout the county. The next meeting will be held in September in Hazleton.

Before you move on, we invite you to become a Times Leader Advocate. You'll receive some great benefits, including our Diamond Card with local discounts and deals, access to our E-Edition, a faster, reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more. Click now to support or get more information.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.