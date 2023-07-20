🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County Council could be asked to vote Tuesday on whether to place a question on the ballot this November asking voters whether they want to reconsider the county’s government structure through formation of a study commission.

Council Chair Kendra Vough told the Times Leader that the details of that proposal are still under review.

“It was just submitted on Wednesday, so the office of law is working through the details,” Vough said.

In January of this year a proposal to place such a question on the May 16 primary election ballot was voted down 8-3.

A key question ahead of Tuesday’s meeting is whether council can pick up where it left off in January and simply vote again on an identical measure; that could be complicated by timing relative to the general election, which is set for Nov. 7.

In January, Kevin Lescavage, Brian Thornton and Stephen J. Urban voted for placing the issue on the primary ballot. Voting against the question were Carl Bienias III, John Lombardo, LeeAnn McDermott, Tim McGinley, Matthew Mitchell, Chris Perry, Kendra Radle and Gregory S. Wolovich Jr.

However, some members have since expressed interest in a study commission after learning that forming such a panel is the only way to make changes to the charter.

The current charter, which took effect in 2012, replaced a system in effect for more than 150 years and put 11 part-time elected council members and a council-appointed manager in charge of decisions previously made by three elected commissioners and several elected row officers.

Revising the system has been the subject of more frequent discussions in recent years, particularly since the relatively short tenure of former County Manager Randy Robertson — who both clashed with council and suggested that the body was too large in remarks made to local media after he left the position. The size of council also has been questioned by some of the members themselves.

Critics of a study commission have raised concerns about whether it could end with a return to the commissioner form of government, which many felt placed too much power in too few hands.

In a separate and unrelated move, voters also may be asked in November to consider whether reconstituting the county’s election board amid concerns about the makeup of that body, however details for such a ballot proposal also have yet to be finalized.