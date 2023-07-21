🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — In a special meeting called Tuesday for personnel action, the Hanover Area School Board hired eight teachers and two instructional aides:

As special education teachers, the board hired Kassidy Ratzin, Oksana Bartosiewicz and Ashley Duda, each at a starting salary of $52,298.

Rebecca Sipper and Kasey Seman were hired as elementary teachers at $63,198 each. Nicholas Hannon and Lauren Skupski were hired as elementary teachers at $52,298. By contract, salaries for the same position can vary based on years of teaching and education attainment.

Amy Shingler was hired as secondary English teacher at $63,198.

The two instructional aides hired, at $15 per hour each, were Paulette Anselmi and Veronica Tattersal.

The board also accepted the retirement of paraprofessional Dorothy J. Stefanoski, and approved letting the Hanover Ara Cheerleading Booster Club charge and collect parking at district football games and playoffs for the upcoming school year.

Before you move on, we invite you to become a Times Leader Advocate. You'll receive some great benefits, including our Diamond Card with local discounts and deals, access to our E-Edition, a faster, reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more. Click now to support or get more information.

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish