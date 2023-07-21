🔊 Listen to this

Mary Pat Blaskiewicz, granddaughter of the late Patrick J. Solano, eloquently spoke about her grandfather during Thursday’s dedication of the bronze statue of Solano that was unveiled at Luzerne County Community College’s Walk of Honor.

A Times Leader file photo of the late Pat Solano strumming his guitar and wearing his trademark cowboy hat.

Businessman Robert Tambur, who commissioned the bronze statue of his friend, Patrick J. Solano, addresses the crowd at Thursday’s ceremony at Luzerne County Community College in Nanticoke.

Prior to the unveiling, President Judge Emeritus Correale F. Stevens welcomed everyone to the ceremony honoring Patrick J. Solano on Thursday morning at Luzerne County Community College in Nanticoke.

“He was a mentor, a confidant. a genius, and our backbone,” Blaskiewicz said. “But he did all of his advising from a duct-taped flip phone.”

Blaskiewicz, a schoolteacher, talked about Solano’s remarkable life of public service and then quipped, “But if a western was on, stopping to watch was always worth it.”

And then, Blaskiewicz said what everyone in attendance was thinking.

“Pat Solano was the greatest man we knew,” she said. “And he must not be forgotten — by me or by you.”

The ceremony was attended by family and friends, to unveil and dedicate the bronze statue commissioned by businessman Robert Tambur. The life size statue depicts Solano in a welcoming stance, well-known smile, glasses, and suit attire.

But it seemed to be missing a Pat Solano trademark — his white cowboy hat.

“Clearly he always looked stunning in a three-piece suit,” Blaskiewicz said. “But he looked even better in a cowboy hat and a pair of working boots.”

Taking that cure, Solano’s son-in-law Jimmy Zarra walked up and placed Solano’s white cowboy hat on the head of the statue.

“I think we will have to get this bronzed and make it a permanent part of the statue,” Zara said.

Speakers included Thomas P. Leary, President Luzerne County Community College, Superior Court Judge Correale Stevens and Robert Tambur.

A decorated veteran of World War II, Solano was a longtime public servant who spent more than 40 years as a trusted friend and adviser to dozens of elected Pennsylvania officials. He died in January 2021 at the age of 95.

Solano was a well-known community leader, as well as an advisor to former governors Tom Ridge and Mark Schweiker, and he served as deputy secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Resources.

Solano also served as one of the first Trustees of Luzerne County Community College, and the college honored him by establishing the Patrick J. Solano Veterans Center in 2017. Hid legacy continues to support LCCC’s veteran students with the Patrick J. Solano Memorial Endowed Scholarship.

Sen. Baker remembers Solano

Sen. Lisa Baker attended the ceremony and she said she first met Solano in 1985 when she was working at LCCC as alumni and public relations director.

“When I was introduced to a trustee by the name of Pat Solano, little did I realize he would become a mentor, trusted advisor, and faithful friend for more than thirty years,” Baker said. “By that time, his service in WWII, his experience in state and local politics, and his skill at administering and serving as a go-between had already made him a legend.”

Baker said Solano’s impact was so profound on communities and institutions in the region that he loved and served.

“We should take every opportunity to respect and honor his memory and his good works,” Baker said. “It took a strong commitment from people inside and outside the education arena to successfully establish and continue a community college, and his involvement helped ensure we have one of the best.”

Baker added, “It was his heart, and mind, and spirit, and liveliness, in exquisite combination that made him seem larger than life.”

Baker noted that the location of the LCCC memorial is quite poignant, as it is positioned in front of the Walk of Honor — a tribute to the lives lost on 9/11 and the noble work of emergency responders.

“Our former boss — and first-ever Homeland Security Secretary, Gov. Tom Ridge — always referred to Pat as his 911,” Baker said. “This ceremony reminds people of Pat’s presence and passion for education as a key component of strong and enduring communities. For those who knew him well, we will be inspired and reassured every time we pass this monument.”

Baker also said that for those who did not know Solano or know of him, the statue will hopefully spark an interest in learning about an individual who tried to live life to the fullest, in constructive and impactful fashion.

“This is a fine time and manner in which to show our gratitude for all Pat Solano was and meant,” Baker said.

President Leary remarks

“On this beautiful day, we are gathered here to honor a very, very special man,” said Thomas Leary, LCCC President. “Pat Solano always provided great advice and counsel — that’s what he was all about. And when Pat was speaking to you, it was like you were the only person in the room. His life is legendary — his service benefited so many here in our area and across the state and beyond.”

Leary said Solano loved to meet with students, especially those who are veterans, and he would enjoy hearing their stories. He said the students always marveled when the heard of Solano’s military heroics.

Solano graduated from Pittston Township High School in 1942 and was drafted by the U.S. Army Air Corps. He served as a flight engineer on 23 combat missions with the Eighth U.S. Air Force Heavy Bombardment Group, aboard the B-17 Flying Fortress.

For his service he was awarded the Group Presidential Citation, the Air Force Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters, and the European Combat Theatre Medal with two Bronze Stars.

As an avid outdoorsman, Solano was particularly proud of his service to the environment. He served as the Deputy Secretary of the Department of Environmental Resources and the Acting Secretary of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

In 2013, the environmental learning center at Frances Slocum State Park was named in his honor.

Judge Stevens speaks

President Judge Emeritus Correale F. Stevens welcomed everyone to the ceremony.

“Pat was all about family,” Stevens said, noting Solano and his wife, Marie, have six daughters, 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. “And our community is a much better place because of Pat Solano.”

Stevens quoted Winston Churchill, who said, “We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give.”

Stevens then said, “No one has given more to people and the community than Pat Solano.”

