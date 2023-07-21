🔊 Listen to this

HAZLETON — State police at Hazleton surely would have identified the man who initiated a pursuit and evaded capture when the tires on his vehicle were flattened.

But, it was a text message from the man’s girlfriend that helped to identify him.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Michael G. Briggs, 37, on allegations he failed to stop for state police when he allegedly passed through a red traffic signal at Can-Do Expressway and Harwood Road at approximately 5:45 p.m. July 4.

Briggs, addresses listed as North Welles Avenue, Kingston, and Cherry Street, Plymouth, sped at speeds in excess of 120 mph on Interstate 81 where a spike strip flattened the tires on the Honda Civic he was operating, according to court records.

Court records say Briggs turned onto Interstate 80 where he pulled to the berm and abandoned the vehicle, fleeing on foot and jumped over a guide rail.

As Briggs was running away, he fell down a steep embankment and dropped his cellular phone and hat, court records say.

A trooper confiscated the hat and cellular phone that received a text message asking about the Honda.

The trooper called the phone number and spoke with a woman who identified herself as Briggs’ girlfriend and Briggs was driving her vehicle, court records say.

A records check showed Briggs was wanted by the Luzerne County Sheriff’s Department on allegations he failed to appear for a court proceeding on an unrelated burglary offense.

In a related issue, Butler Township police charged Briggs with loitering and prowling at night in an alleged offense that happened after he fled the Honda.

Butler Township police in court records say a surveillance camera recorded Briggs on the rear deck of a private residence on Trolley Bed Road at about 12:55 a.m. July 5.

Footage showed Briggs walking onto the deck, noticed the camera and backed up, according to court records.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Briggs is asked to call state police at Hazleton at 570-459-3890.