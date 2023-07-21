🔊 Listen to this

WRIGHT TWP. — Police in Wright Township on Friday filed citations against 11 juveniles and an 18-year-old man for underage consumption of alcohol after investigating a complaint at the residence of Crestwood School District Board President John Macri earlier this month.

According to a news release, police received two complaints from a state police tip line about the party at the residence on July 7. The news release does not include Macri’s street, which is Timberland Drive.

An officer made contact with juveniles who were suspected to be under the influence of alcohol. Several more juveniles were at the residence, which was not occupied by the homeowner.

A family member contacted the homeowner and asked them to return home in order to ensure the safety of those present inside the house, the news release says.

Officers waited outside the house for the homeowners to arrive.

Once the homeowners arrived, officers identified juveniles who were inside the residence and contacted their parents.

Macri could not be reached for comment late Friday afternoon.

The investigation is continuing by the Wright Township Police Department and the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office.